Coronavirus: Family 'proud' after British PM Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse for helping save his life

The family of the Kiwi nurse that treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are "absolutely astounded and exceptionally proud" their daughter has been recognised internationally for her efforts.

Johnson publicly thanked "Jenny from Invercargill" for staying by his side during his hospitalisation for Covid-19, when things "could have gone either way".

Supplied Jenny McGee, the nurse from Invercargill who treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the ICU unit at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

That nurse was Jenny McGee, who has been working in London for about nine years and is in her 30s. She works in the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital.

Her mother Caroline McGee said Jenny was an "exceptionally friendly person" and very dedicated nurse.

McGee spoke with her daughter this morning before Jenny headed in to another shift at the hospital.

She said Jenny had not let on that she was nursing Johnson until the news became public, and even after that they did not talk about the British PM except to say they had lots of chats.

Supplied Nurse Jenny McGee having a coffee when she visited Dunedin in February.

McGee said her daughter went to Verdon College in Invercargill before studying nursing at the Otago School of Nursing.

From there she went straight to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where she spent six years and did her intensive care training, before moving over to London.

McGee said Jenny loved her life in London but loved New Zealand as well and came home on holidays regularly.

It came as a it of a surprise when Johnson named Jenny personally, leaving family "absolutely astounded and exceptionally proud".

She said all of the hospital staff were "absolutely exhausted" at the moment.

Supplied Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee and her friend Eve McSoriley supporting the All Blacks by watching a Rugby World Cup game while in Poland in 2011.

Eve McSoriley met Jenny through Panache choir at Verdon College, and has been friends with her for more than 20 years.

She said her friend was humble and had an amazing sense of humour: "she should have a stand-up show".

She said nursing was a "natural thing she [Jenny] was going to do" because she connected with people from all walks of life.

Johnson mentioning Jenny personally "says a lot about her personality and her spirit," McSoriley said.

WPA Pool British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first major world leader to contract Covid-19.

Rob McGee, Jenny's brother, told the UK's MailOnline: "She is very humble and is back at work now for another night shift.

"She said she was just really pleased to see all the hard working people in the NHS be recognised for the amazing work they are doing.

"She is just doing her job and that is how she sees it. This is what she was trained for, helping people who need care. Special people."

Another brother, Michael McGee, told 1 News: "We are all very proud of Jen, and to get acknowledged by Boris is something else."

Johnson, who spent a week in hospital and three nights in the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital, was discharged on Sunday (UK time).

Soon after, he posted a video to Twitter thanking those who took care of him.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life," he said.

"I want to thank the many nurses, men and women, whose care has been so astonishing."

After naming several specific staff members, he singled out two nurses "who stood by my bedside for 48 hours".

One was Jenny, from New Zealand. "Invercargill, on the South Island, to be exact," Johnson said.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

He said Jenny and another nurse's interventions ensured he got the attention he needed to survive Covid-19.

The 55-year-old Johnson was diagnosed more than two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the illness.

His coronavirus symptoms at first were said to have been mild, including a cough and a fever.

He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital after his condition worsened and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator.

He will not immediately return to work.

