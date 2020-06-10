Madeleine McCann mystery: New evidence could put suspect's vehicle near hotel she disappeared at

Police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann case are chasing a lead that may put the primary suspect near the hotel she vanished from.

Madeleine, 3, vanished from a hotel her parents were staying at while on holiday Praia da Luz, Portugal in May 2007.

German national Christian Bruckner, 43, is the primary suspect in the case and is being investigated. However, police still do not have enough evidence to bring him to trial.

Bruckner is a convicted paedophile and is currently in a prison in Germany for unrelated sexual offences and drug trafficking.

Screenshot Satellite image of a white campervan parked near an old farmhouse. Image is from early June, 2007 and could provide a clue in the Madeleine McCann missing persons case.

However, new satellite images found by a Spanish criminologist may provide a clue in the case, The Telegraph reported.

The images found by Heriberto Janosch González could show Bruckner's distinctive campervan parked just kilometres from the Portugal hotel that Madeleine and her family were staying at.

According to The Telegraph, González was contacted by officers from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office just hours after he sent them the satellite pictures he had uncovered this week. The satellite images were from early June 2007.

One picture shows a campervan parked near a rundown farm house, where the suspect had lived at until late 2006, reports The Telegraph.

Bruckner's vehicle was a distinctive white and yellow VW T3 Westfalia from the 1980s. Last week, police from Britain, Germany and Portugal launched a joint appeal for information in the case.

Supplied/Metropolitan Police The London Metropolitan Police released images of a vehicle of interest in the Madeleine McCann case.

They released details about Bruckner's campervan and another vehicle he'd been using at the time. Police said it was believed he had been living in the van for days, possibly weeks, and may have been using it on May 3, 2007.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen it in or around Praia da Luz on 3 May, the night Madeleine went missing, the days before, or weeks following the disappearance," police said last week.

González told The Telegraph that the open source Nasa images were difficult to analyse, but the measurements and proportions corresponded well with Bruckner's vehicle.

According to The Telegraph, forensic evidence from 2007 may have been destroyed or contaminated because Bruckner's van had been used as a party bus for four years after he last used it.

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead. Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Bruckner at a corner shop in north German.

Britain's Metropolitan Police has always considered the case a missing person's inquiry. But German police are treating it as a murder investigation.

Although there was “some evidence” that Madeleine was killed by the suspect, German police have said it was not enough to bring him to trial.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said police needed more information about where Christian Bruckner had lived so police can search for the young girl's body.

The day after the new appeal for information, police received more than 270 calls and emails. All of these are currently being reviewed.

AP A German man is the latest suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

"Someone out there knows a lot more than they're letting on," says Mark Cranwell, who is leading the Met inquiry, the BBC reported .

The appeal for more information was a "significant development".

"You may know, you may be aware of some of the things he has done, he may have confided in you about the disappearance of Madeleine."

More than £11m (NZ$21.5m) has been spent on the British investigation, known as Operation Grange, The Guardian reported.