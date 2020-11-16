Covid-19: Virus antibodies in Italy as early as September, tests suggest

Covid-19 may have been present in Italy months before Wuhan reported a cluster of pneumonia cases to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a new study suggests.

Researchers believe the findings may “reshape the history of [the] pandemic”.

The study, published in the Tumori Journal, analysed 959 blood samples from people across Italy who participated in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020.

Covid-19 antibodies were detected in 11.6 per cent of these samples. Of these, 14 per cent were from September, 2019, around 30 per cent were detected in the second week of February, and more than half – 53.2 per cent – were from the region of Lombardy, one of the hardest-hit regions in Europe in April.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury research could save thousands of lives as Covid-19 resurges globally

* It is not our beef, says PM after 'Covid-19' found on products in China

* Covid-19: Masks mandatory on planes, Auckland public transport from Thursday

* Covid-19: Who needs to wear a face mask on public transport? The new rules, explained



Italy officially reported its first Covid-19 case towards the end of January. It has since recorded 1.17 million infections and over 45,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The lung cancer trial was tracking geographical variations of lung cancer across different regions in Italy, but instead, it painted a picture of undetected Covid-19 transmission at a time when the virus hadn’t been heard of.

“This study shows an unexpected very early circulation of SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic individuals in Italy several months before the first patient was identified,” the study’s researchers wrote.

Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP New research suggests Covid-19 was present in Italy months before the country’s first reported case.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported a cluster of pneumonia cases to the WHO on December 31, 2019. Infections in the city may have been present as early as December 10, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The suggestion that the virus was present in Italy earlier than reported isn't new. The Italian National Institute of Health (ISS) was part of a study analysing wastewater from two northern cities. The samples, collected in December 2019, showed traces of the virus, according to The Independent.

Additional testing on old samples in France earlier in the year also showed the virus to be present earlier than originally thought. A swab taken in a hospital near Paris on December 27 returned a positive Covid-19 result in May.

After these findings from France were released, the WHO encouraged all countries to investigate any outstanding suspicious cases.

“This gives a whole new picture on everything,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said at a UN briefing in May. “The findings help to better understand the potential virus circulation of Covid-19.”

The zoonotic virus was initially linked to a wet market in China’s Wuhan. The zoonotic virus is part of the coronavirus family, similar to SARS and MERS.