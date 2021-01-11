Covid-19: Facing the 'nasty virus' with a toddler in UK's new lockdown

Three-year-old Beatrix doesn’t know what Covid-19 is, but she knows there’s a “nasty virus” in the United Kingdom, stopping her from going to the zoo.

"Even though she doesn’t understand ... she was asking to go to the zoo, and we said: ‘We can’t, it’s closed because of the nasty virus’,” explained Beatrix’s mum, Megan Torbett, 36, who is originally from Wellington.

Beatrix – or Bea, as her parents call her – has even started putting masks on her dolls and testing them for the virus.

“She got a straw from her drink bottle and stuck it up [the doll’s] nose ... [she was] testing for the nasty virus," Torbett said.

Supplied The Torbetts celebrating New Year's Eve in Bristol.

Torbett and her husband, James, 39, decided to explain the basics to their daughter when the first UK lockdown happened. Since then, she’s had three Covid-19 tests.

When two carers at Bea’s kindergarten tested positive and the class had to isolate for two weeks, she was able to understand why she had to stay home.

“[We’re] not trying to make her older beyond her years or anything ... It’s just really helped her,” Torbett said.

The UK plunged into its third lockdown last week in a bid to combat the rapid spread of the new, more transmissible variant. The announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as no surprise to Torbett.

“We felt this was imminent and coming for a while particularly given how the devolved nation had responded.”

Torbett took Bea to three local zoos the week prior, in preparation.

Life for the Torbetts in Bristol hasn’t changed much with the new wave of restrictions. Torbett has been working from home since March last year, and Bea is still able to attend kindergarten.

“She’s there full time, and aside from the fact that it’s stimulating and fun for her, it meant that we can have productive work days.”

Supplied Megan Torbett took Beatrix to meet Santa at a distance.

For the first lockdown, Bea was home for 100 days. They found ways to keep her entertained in the yard and invested in the streaming service Disney Plus.

“Before that, she had watched hardly any TV and now she can name every Disney princess ... Disney Plus was a lifesaver.”

They already had accounts with a number of food delivery services, which meant there was no need to rush to the supermarket before lockdown commenced.

“We get milk delivered, we get Hello Fresh boxes delivered. I signed up for a supermarket delivery for next week, it takes a while to get slots. We’re pretty prepared to be honest.”

After almost a year in the home office, working remotely is beginning to wear thin, but Torbett is grateful her family is safe, and she isn't at risk of becoming infected. The support she has received from her employer has been a benefit as well.

Like many, the biggest disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic for the Torbetts is the inability to see friends and family, and the restrictions on international travel. Avid travellers pre-Covid, Bea had visited 12 countries by the time she was 2. Torbett noted this is the longest time she’s gone without travelling.

Supplied The family spends their time in lockdown exploring the woodlands near their home in Bristol.

Throughout the pandemic, Torbett thought about packing up and moving back to New Zealand, a place she hasn’t lived for nearly a decade.

“I think Kiwis, kind of, are drawn to being back in New Zealand and ... especially once you have children, giving them the kind of lifestyle we had growing up.” But such a move isn’t feasible at the moment.

“Financially, for us, at the moment, it wouldn’t be a wise move because we both have stable secure jobs and to move, we would be kind of putting ourselves at financial risk, joining that rat race.”

Torbett described herself as a “glass half full” kind of person, and is optimistic about the future.

“It’s not gonna be around forever ... [I’m] looking forward to the day that Bea’s at high school, and she studies [the Covid-19 pandemic].”

For now, when Bea is home from kindergarten, they are passing the time in lockdown with imaginary play, dress-ups, baking, learning to ride a scooter, and exploring their backyard.