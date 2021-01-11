Covid-19: UK man uses robot to propose to girlfriend during lockdown
On Christmas Eve a robot which usually delivers groceries and takeaways arrived at a doorstep in England. But instead of food, the robot contained an engagement ring.
This is how app developer Ben Hogan proposed to his now fiancée Sherri Dawes, the BBC reported.
A video of the proposal was posted on Facebook and Twitter, and reported on the BBC.
Hogan told the BBC that: “Actually, even though I'm a geek, it's Sherri's obsession with these robots.”
The Starship robots are self-driving delivery robots that are used to carry items and deliver items within a six-kilometre radius. Parcels, groceries and food can be delivered from storesthrough a phone app.
It’s not yet known when the couple, who live in Milton Keynes, will get married. The UK is currently the epicentre of another Covid-19 outbreak across Europe. Stay-at-home orders are in place and hospitals are overflowing amid the outbreak, in which a highly-transmissible new variant is circulating.
Stuff