Covid-19: UK man uses robot to propose to girlfriend during lockdown

A UK man proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Eve with a little help from a delivery robot during a Covid-19 lockdown.

On Christmas Eve a robot which usually delivers groceries and takeaways arrived at a doorstep in England. But instead of food, the robot contained an engagement ring.

This is how app developer Ben Hogan​ proposed to his now fiancée Sherri Dawes​, the BBC reported.

A video of the proposal was posted on Facebook and Twitter, and reported on the BBC.

Hogan told the BBC that: “Actually, even though I'm a geek, it's Sherri's obsession with these robots.”

The Starship robots are self-driving delivery robots that are used to carry items and deliver items within a six-kilometre radius. Parcels, groceries and food can be delivered from storesthrough a phone app.

It’s not yet known when the couple, who live in Milton Keynes, will get married. The UK is currently the epicentre of another Covid-19 outbreak across Europe. Stay-at-home orders are in place and hospitals are overflowing amid the outbreak, in which a highly-transmissible new variant is circulating.