Covid-19: The Ireland hotspot where one in 50 people are believed to have caught the coronavirus

Ireland is grappling a deadly wave of Covid-19 that's ripping across the country, causing surging infection rates and putting pressure on hospitals.

The situation in Ireland has rapidly changed over the past few weeks. The country’s gone from having one of the lowest Covid-19 cases per capita in the European Union, to having the highest in the world.

The country's Belmullet area in Mayo in particular is a hotspot zone for the virus, with roughly one in 50 people believed to have caught the infection in the past 14 days, the Irish Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Belmullet Electoral Area was listed as the having the highest number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images Images of Mrs Doyle, Father Dougal and Father Ted seen in windows of a closed Ha'penny Bridge Pub in Dublin city centre.

Irish doctor Dr Keith Swanick​ told the Irish Times that the north-west area of Mayo has been swamped with cases in recent weeks, and says a night curfew is needed to help curb cases in rampant areas.

Ireland has recorded more than 152,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 2350 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to RTE, about 1500 patients were in hospital, with about 140 in intensive care.

Ireland’s acute hospital system is under great pressure – more so than at any other time in living memory, according to the head of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

As the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals continues to surge, Professor Alan Irvine warned that the system will soon be unable to cope, the newspaper reported.

According to The Guardian, Ireland’s rapidly rising infection-rate overtook the US on January 5 and the UK on January 6, and has continued climbing.

About 46,000 people were reported to have caught the virus in the past seven days, which was more than the total infected in the eight months from March to October, it reported.

Socialising over the Christmas period, and the re-opening of restaurants has contributed to the surge in infections, as well as the emergence of the more transmissable UK variant of the virus.