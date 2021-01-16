'It belongs with them': UK man trying to return 1947 New Zealand calendar and letter to descendants

The message read: “Dear Denis, Hoping this finds you in the best of health. Pleased to say that I am O.K.”

A handwritten message written on the back of a 1947 New Zealand calendar has prompted UK man Col Bowman​ to try and find the author’s descendants.

“I read the personal message, handwritten on the back, and I was moved almost to tears!” he told Stuff.

The message, signed by a Len and Eve, no last name written, and sent to Len's brother Denis in the UK, has no additional markings or specific dates. It mentioned shortages of alcohol following the end of World War II, and how much they missed their family after having spent 21 years away from home.

The message read: “Dear Denis, Hoping this finds you in the best of health. Pleased to say that I am O.K. Have two or three for me in the Mess this Christmas. We are short of it out here. Drop me a line sometime.

“I would dearly love a trip home to see mother ... and yourself. But I do not know when I will be able to make it. Cannot afford it being a poor old married man.

“It is now over 21 years since I was last home. All the best.”

The underlying sadness in the message brought back Bowman’s own memories of families he knew moving from the UK to New Zealand for a better life.

“It brought home the courage of those who had travelled from one end of the globe to another, often on a one-way ticket,” he said. “I have always been a tad envious.”

Bowman saw the calendar - titled ‘Beautiful New Zealand’ – at a local market in Cullercoats​, a town on the northeast coast of England, a few kilometres south of Scotland. Although he thought it a bit expensive – it was around $5 – the beautiful photos of New Zealand drew him to it, and the fact that it was a piece of memorabilia for his birth year hooked him.

Supplied Col Bowman found the calendar at a local market in northeast England.

“I could check out my lovely mum’s account that I was a ‘Tuesday child’.

“I thought – I will look at the pictures, beautiful as they are, and then pass it on.”

Bowman said he always had a soft spot for New Zealand, and it was the only place he considered leaving home for when he was younger.

He is using social media to try and locate descendants of Len, Eve and Denis, but has had no such luck yet. He is hoping to pass the calendar onto any living relations.

“Wouldn't it be nice if it found its way back into the family? It belongs with them.”