Covid-19: British people in lockdown flock to packed-out beaches amid deadly coronavirus outbreak

People walk on the sea front in Brighton during England's third national lockdown on January 17.

As the United Kingdom grapples with its third lockdown amid a deadly Covid-19 outbreak, British residents are still heading to the beaches and parks in droves.

Thousands of maskless walkers were pictured enjoying a rare glimpse of winter sunshine at England’s Brighton Beach at the weekend.

British media also published photos of packed-out parks and lined streets, as residents left their homes to exercise.

A lockdown is currently in place across the UK to help curb surging infection numbers, however the rules do allow for people to leave their homes for exercise and long as they stay local.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: The countries re-entering lockdowns amid wave of new Covid-19 cases

* Coronavirus: Moments of kindness shown during Covid-19 pandemic

* Coronavirus: Here's a snapshot of what's happening around the world amid the Covid-19 crisis

* Coronavirus: UK extends lockdown as one of Europe's worst outbreaks nears its peak



On Friday (local time) Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to “think twice” about going out in public, warning that the UK was still in a dangerous situation in its fight against Covid-19.

“There are now more than 37,000 Covid patients in hospital across the UK and, in spite of all the efforts of our doctors and nurses and our medical staff, we are now seeing cancer treatments sadly postponed, ambulances queueing, and intensive care units spilling over into adjacent wards,” he said at a press conference.

Leon Neal/Getty Images A row of ambulances seen outside the Royal London Hospital on January 5 in London.

Johnson also announced the tightening of the UK border at the weekend, with all international arrivals now required to quarantine and also demonstrate they have had a negative Covid-19 test, The Guardian reported.

The UK saw a surge in infection numbers following the emergence and rapid spread of a new variant which is believed to spread more easily.

At the start of January, The Royal College of Nursing’s England director, Mike Adams, told Sky News that the UK was in the “eye of the storm” and that it was also “infuriating” to see people not following social distancing guidance or wearing masks.

Another leading physician warned of burnout among health workers, while also urging people to follow the rules, AP reported.

Jacob King Members of the public receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Lichfield Cathedral, in Staffordshire, England on January 15.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that more than 3.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the UK, as well as more than 89,400 deaths.

The number of UK residents to have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 3,857,266 as of January 16, according to government data.

The total number of jabs administered in the UK, including both first and second doses, is 4,307,002, The Guardian reported.