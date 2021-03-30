Furore in Ireland after private hospital gives leftover Covid-19 jabs to private school teachers

Beacon Hospital said it had 20 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that needed to be used within a very short period of time.

A furore has erupted in Ireland after teachers from a private school apparently jumped the Covid-19 vaccine queue by getting the jab from a private Dublin hospital, whose CEO had children reportedly attending the school.

The Beacon Hospital said the incident arose last Tuesday (local time) when about 200 staff from the Government’s Health Service Executive (HSE) did not show up for their scheduled jabs because they had been double-booked at another vaccination centre.

The hospital talked to the HSE about the unused vaccines and most were used on HSE staff redirected to the Beacon vaccine centre that day.

But by the end of the day there were still 20 jabs left and they needed to be used quickly, the Beacon said. It was decided to give those vaccines to teachers and staff from the fee-paying St Gerard’s Catholic School, who were able to get to the centre “within the exceptionally short time frame required”.

The Irish Daily Mail reported it had confirmed the children of Beacon CEO Michael Cullen attended St Gerard’s.

In a statement, Cullen acknowledged the decision to vaccinate the teachers was “not in line with the sequencing guidelines in place from the HSE”.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin described the incident as "repugnant”.

The decision was made under time pressure “with a view to ensuring that the vaccine did not go to waste”, he said.

“I sincerely apologise for the upset that this decision has caused, and we are updating our approach to our backup list to ensure that this situation does not arise again.”

HSE boss Paul Reid said the executive wanted hospitals to have vaccine backup lists to avoid wastage, but they needed to stick to the order of priority.

Irish Taoiseach (leader) Micheal Martin waded into the controversy, calling the Beacon’s actions “repugnant”, The Irish Times reported.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the incident “stank of privilege”, but he also noted the Beacon was providing an important part of the Dublin area’s vaccination infrastructure “at their own cost”.

The Irish government has drawn up a priority list for the vaccine, breaking the country’s population down into 15 cohorts.

Top of the list are people aged 65 and over who are residents of long-term care facilities, while frontline healthcare workers are second. At the bottom are children, adolescents up to 18 and pregnant women.

The Irish rollout is now up to cohort 4 – those aged 16-69 considered to be at very high risk of Covid-19. Teachers are 11th in priority.