Covid-19: Trial concert in Spain proves big events are possible with precautions

A 4500-fan concert held in Spain could help point the way forward for live entertainment in countries wary of Covid-19 after the event managed to avoid an outbreak of the disease.

Data shows six positive Covid-19 cases among fans in the two weeks following the indoor Barcelona concert in late March.

Organisers are certain four of the six cases were not transmitted during the concert, while the origin of the other two are unconfirmed. None of the six needed hospitalisation.

Josep Maria Llibre, an infectious diseases expert at a local hospital, told a news conference the six infections were only about half the average contagion spread for people of the same age in Barcelona at the time.

Emilio Morenatti/AP All fans at the Love of Lesbian concert in Barcelona, Spain, in March had to test negative to Covid-19 and were required to wear masks.

“There is no sign that suggests transmission took place during the event,” Llibre said.

Fans at the performance by popular Spanish indie rockers Love of Lesbian had to take rapid Covid-19 tests before being allowed into the event. They also wore high-quality masks and ventilation at the venue was improved, but social distancing was not required.

“In summary, a live music concert in a covered enclosure with the correct measures and ventilation is a safe activity,” Llibre said.

“There is no sign that suggests that transmission took place during the event, which was the objective of this study.”

Organisers said the event was a pilot programme, with the aim of helping restart cultural events, which have been restricted as part of Covid-19 measures taken during the past year.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” organiser Jordi Herreruela said about the results.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Health workers test for Covid-19 ahead of the Barcelona concert, which had special permission to go ahead from Spanish health authorities.

The concert was one of the largest gatherings in Europe for some time.

Also in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, the city of Girona is experimenting with a similar initiative to help hard-hit restaurants recover some business and get people to start venturing out.

Girona, a city of 100,000 near the French border, is in the second week of its Open Girona scheme in which people can go to select restaurants and other events after verifying they are low risk for infections.

Using a phone app, participants either provide proof of being vaccinated, having had the virus at some point, or a negative antigen test taken at a specified pharmacy. Once cleared, users can dine at designated restaurants and attend select concerts and sporting events.

In Auckland, 50,000 people were at Eden Park on Saturday for the sold-out Six60 concert. It was billed as the largest concert in the world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

– Additional reporting from AP