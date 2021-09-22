Lithuania advises citizens not to buy Chinese smart phones, throw away ones they already have

Lithuania's Defence Ministry has advised against buying Chinese mobile phones and said people should throw away the ones they have now, Reuters is reporting.

The recommendation was made after a Lithuanian Government report found “substantive cybersecurity risks” in a Xiaomi smartphone, with regard to censorship capabilities, personal data security and more.

Phones sold in Europe by Chinese company Xiaomi could detect and censor terms in Chinese characters such as "Free Tibet" and "Long live Taiwan independence", the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

David Court/ReviewsFire A number of Xiaomi products are available in New Zealand.

“We have found that the content filter functionality is disabled in the Xiaomi cell phones supplied to Lithuania and does not carry out the content censorship activity, however, the censored keyword lists are still periodically updated,” Dr Tautvydas Bakšys, Head of Innovation and Training Division of the National Cyber Security Centre under Ministry of National Defence, said in a media release.

“The device is technically enabled to activate the functionality remotely at any time without the user’s permission and to begin censoring the downloaded content.”

The National Cyber Centre's report also said the Xiaomi phone was sending encrypted phone usage data to a server in Singapore.

The data concerned “as many as 61 functionalities regarding user activities on the device”.

“In our view, this is excess information collection on user activities,” Bakšys said.

In total, the report identified three cybersecurity risks in the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G smartphone and one risk in the Huawei P40 5G. No risks were identified in the OnePlus 8T 5G, which was also assessed for the report.

Xiaomi products are sold around the world, including in New Zealand, where they are available through a number of retailers, including the Mi Store in Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre, and also online.

Huawei devices are also widely available in NZ.

The report deals another blow to the relationship between China and Lithuania, which has soured in recent weeks.

Earlier in September, AP reported Lithuania had recalled its ambassador to China following a spat about self-governing Taiwan opening an office under its own name in the European nation.