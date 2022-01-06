Alaskan malamute curls up on injured hiker, keeping him warm, after fall in Croatian mountains

Grga Brkic with his Alaskan malamute named North, who is curled up on him keeping him warm.

A dog has been praised for keeping an injured hiker warm for 13 hours while rescue crews attempted “one of the most difficult rescue operations” they’ve had to date.

Grga Brkic​ was out hiking in the Croatian mountains with two friends and his Alaskan malamute when he fell 150 metres down a slope and badly injured his leg.

Brkic was too injured to move. His two mates he was hiking the trail with in the Velebit mountain range were unable to reach him, so they called for help, The Guardian reported.

But Brkic’s eight-month old dog, named North, had fallen with him and was able to get to him. North curled up next to Brkic for 13 hours, keeping him warm until rescuers finally managed to reach the injured hiker.

HGSS/The Croatian Mountain Rescue Service A hiker fell about 150 metres down a slope in the Velebit mountain, in Croatia.

“The dog was curled up next to the owner in the pit the entire time; he warmed his owner with his body, thus preventing the mountaineer's significant hypothermia who suffered a severe fracture of the lower leg and ankle when he fell,” Josip Brozičević, the head Croatia’s mountain rescue service, told Total Croatia News.

In a press release published its website, the mountain rescue service said it was “one of the most difficult rescue operations”.

“Technically and physically extremely demanding action was further hampered by snow, ice, landslides and broken trees that blocked the trails,” it stated.

Brkic and North were on the highest peak of Velebit when Brkic fell and became “seriously injured”, the rescue service said.

There were 27 rescuers involved in the mission, which took almost 13 hours due to the “extremely inaccessible terrain”.

Brozičević told local media that once the rescue crews arrived, North didn’t want to be separated from Brkic, and curled up on him while he was on a stretcher before rescuers lowered him from the mountain on steep and icy terrain.

The rescue service posted a photo on its Facebook page showing North curled up on top of Brkic. Alongside the photo, it said: “friendship and love between man and dog know no boundaries”.

The post explained that North was not injured during the fall, and had curled up with Brkic, loyally staying with him until the rescue crews arrived.

This was an example that showed how “we can all learn about caring for each other”, the post said.

After he was rescued from the mountain and underwent surgery, Brkic told local media that the minutes and seconds before the crews arrived were very slow.

He also said his dog was “a real miracle”, The Guardian reported.

According to Total Croatia News, Brkic was an experienced mountaineer and had the necessary equipment.

However, Croatia’s mountain rescue service has also warned against taking dogs for hikes in difficult conditions, especially during harsh winter weather.