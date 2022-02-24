NZ suspends engagement with Russian foreign officials over Ukraine invasion

New Zealand has suspended engagement with Russian foreign officials in response to President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, bringing war to Eastern Europe.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in a statement issued late on Thursday evening, said the Government would issue travel bans, export controls, and suspend bilateral relations with the Russian foreign ministry in response to the “unprovoked and unnecessary attack”.

“We call on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life,” Ardern said.

“It is through diplomacy, not unnecessary death and destruction, that all parties can find resolution.”

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Russian military tanks and armoured vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Russia invades Ukraine, Biden condemns attack

* New Zealand’s response to Russia, sanctions or diplomacy?

* Ukraine - Russia situation: What to know in the escalating crisis



Putin effectively declared war on Ukraine as the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting about the claimed “peacekeeping” mission Russia had launched in Eastern Ukraine two days prior.

Explosions were heard in the country’s capital, Kyiv, shortly afterward. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has confirmed Russian missiles have struck major cities and military and border facilities had been under attack.

Western nations swiftly condemned Russia’s actions, and the impact of the conflict was immediately felt. The New Zealand sharemarket was among global markets to slide in response, closing down 3.3 per cent, its worst day in 11 months.

Alexei Nikolsky/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, February 23.

The US, UK, and European Union all promised severe economic sanctions against Russia. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the countries of the security alliance would meet to determine a response to the Russian attack.

The measures announced by Ardern on Thursday evening amounted to some of the toughest responses the Government can take against another country, beyond expelling an ambassador.

New Zealand lacks legislation allowing it to place unilateral sanctions against a country or individuals, outside the UN Security Council sanctions regime. The Labour Government has twice shot down legislation that would allow it to join with partners in such sanctions efforts.

“In applying these measures, New Zealand joins other members of the international community, in responding to this breach of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said, in the statement announcing the move.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: “We call on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life.”

The travel ban would be directed at “Russian Government officials and other individuals associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, and a blanket ban would be put on exports to Russian military and security forces – a largely symbolic move.

Mahuta said she had instructed officials to advise her on a possible humanitarian response to the conflict.

But political parties on both sides of the Parliament believe the Government needs to do more in response to Russia waging war.

The National Party’s foreign affairs spokesman, Gerry Brownlee, said the Government must quickly pass a law allowing it to stand with its allies and impose direct sanctions on Russia.

“The time for twiddling thumbs and putting out statements is over,” Brownlee said, in a statement.

“It is not too late for the New Zealand Government to pass legislation allowing our country to join in coordination with sanctions being used by our traditional partners to send a clear message to Russia and deter this violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

FOREIGN MINISTER/TWITTER Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London on Thursday morning, NZ time.

Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said the Government needed to mediate for peace – including by urging UN Security Council permanent member China to help stop the military aggression.

“Rather than just condemning Russian aggression ... for a country like New Zealand, which is potentially positioned as an independent voice, we need to urgently be mediating for peace,” she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said there were 23 New Zealanders registered as being in Ukraine as of Thursday. At least 17 New Zealanders had left the country in the past two weeks, and the ministry continued to advise people leave the country immediately.

MFAT deputy secretary for Europe, Rob Taylor, spoke to Ukrainian Ambassador Kateryna Zelenko​ in the hours after Russia launched its invasion.

Zelenko, in a message posted to Twitter, said she “expressed my gratitude for unwavering support from Aotearoa New Zealand at this critical juncture”.

“Joint response is urgently needed,” Zelenko said.

Vadim Ghirda/AP A Ukrainian serviceman walks inside a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, on February 19.

Putin invades as UN Security Council meets

“We simply don’t have any other choice to protect our people ... The circumstances require immediate, resolute action,” Putin said in his lengthy address to the Russian people, before dawn Moscow time.

Undeterred by a raft of economic sanctions imposed on his country in recent days, Putin said Russia did not intend to occupy Ukraine but would conduct a “special military operation”.

He asked the soldiers of Ukraine to “lay down your weapons and go home” instead of defending the Ukrainian government, which he claimed was run by neo-Nazis. Ukraine’s government was democratically elected in 2019.

Putin justified the invasion with a mash of claims: Russia’s need to curb the spread of NATO infrastructure to Ukraine, to “demilitarisation and denazification” the country, and to protect the pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s east from claimed persecution.

Putin also warned other countries that any interference in Russia’s actions would result in “consequences they have never seen”.

Ukraine’s United Nations representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya​, addressed the UN Security Council immediately after his Russian counterpart, as the sound of explosions in Kiev were broadcast on US cable news.

“It’s too late, my dear colleagues, to speak about de-escalation ... You declared the war, it’s the responsibility of this body to stop the war. I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war,” Kyslytsya said, directing visible anger towards the Russian envoy.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

The White House issued a statement from US President Joe Biden, who said he would meet with the leaders of the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom – on Friday morning before announcing “further consequences” for Russia.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” the statement read.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”