Watch: Unarmed Ukrainians block path of Russian tanks

Footage published by the official Instagram of Ukraine shows Ukrainian citizens standing in front of Russian tanks to stop them.

Regardless of what Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to achieve with his invasion of Ukraine, and whether his forces are able to make that happen, it's clear the battle for world opinion has been no contest.

The Ukrainians have won that part of the conflict by a whopping margin.

Here's some footage published on the verified official Instagram account of Ukraine, from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showing doughty Ukrainians standing up to the military might of their larger and far more formidable neighbours.

It's uncertain whether the incidents shown in the video above are portrayed accurately or as propaganda. The Associated Press has said disinformation about the conflict is rife, with social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims. Therefore, the AP said, “determining exactly what is happening can be difficult”.

The video includes footage of a man standing in front of a Russian tank, causing it to stop. After the vehicle stops, the man briefly kneels in front of it before standing and moving out of the way.

Serhii Nuzhnenko/AP Destroyed Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv.

The tank moves a few metres, then someone else moves in front. “People ask to stop. Throw themselves right under the wheels,” writing over the top of the footage says.

There is also some footage that appears to show a Ukrainian woman arguing with a Russian soldier. Towards the end of the video there are scenes presented as being the aftermath of a successful attempt by residents to stop Russian tanks entering their village.