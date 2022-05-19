He was acquitted of a Wellington murder. Now he's been jailed after Dutch torture chamber case

A man previously acquitted of a high-profile Wellington murder in 1999 has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the Netherlands for his role in a European organised crime investigation that uncovered a makeshift prison and torture chamber.

William Jan H Haanstra, 44, was one of 10 people sentenced to prison in Amsterdam District Court last week, after Dutch police discovered seven shipping containers used for detaining and torturing victims in June 2020.

Haanstra was living with his family in the Wellington suburb of Miramar in 1999, having emigrated from the Netherlands, when he became the main suspect in the unsolved murder of Terri King, whose body was found in the Tararua Ranges.

Haansta, who was 22 at the time, was acquitted after a two-month trial in the High Court at Wellington in 2000. King’s killer was never found, and a police officer involved in the case later said Haanstra “wasn't found innocent, he was found not guilty”.

In 2020, Dutch media named Haanstra a suspect after police uncovered the shipping containers in a warehouse in Wouwse Plantage, a small village in the southwestern Netherlands.

Netherlands Police via AP Dutch police found a dentist’s chair equipped with restraints in one of seven sea containers that had been converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed “torture chamber”.

The discovery gained international attention and exposed the increasingly violent underworld of Dutch gangs and their large-scale production and trafficking of drugs.

Six of the containers were going to be used as prisons, with soundproof cells, while the seventh was fitted out as a torture room. Police discovered a dentist’s chair with restraints, pruning shears, a saw, scalpels and pliers.

Officers also discovered a chemical toilet fitted with restraints, a large freezer and items that could be used for waterboarding victims.

Terri King, known most of his life as Trevor Heath, was killed, execution style, in the Tararua Range north of Wellington in 1999. No-one was ever found guilty of his murder.

The kidnappings of the people destined for the cells, likely members of rivals in the European drug trade, were planned with “great precision”, Dutch police said.

This would have involved several teams, weapons, fake police clothes, vans, stop signs and bulletproof vests.

In a statement last week, Amsterdam District Court said 10 of the 11 suspects in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to nine years.

“They all contributed to the plan to deprive criminal opponents, or their relatives, of their freedom, take hostage, extort and, if necessary, to mistreat and kill,” it said.

Craig Simcox/Evening Post William Haanstra arrives at court in 2000. He was the main suspect in the murder of Terri King, but a jury found him not guilty.

“The men formed a group that, in the context of a conflict about money in the criminal environment, had ruthlessly intended to take the law into their own hands. The lack of respect shown for the freedom and physical integrity of others is shocking,” the court’s statement said.

“The fact that the plan was ultimately not implemented is in no way due to the suspects, but is solely the result of the adequate action of the police,” the court said.

The raids came after French police cracked the EncroChat network, an encrypted messaging system, which resulted in about 800 arrests and the seizure of more than $100 million in cash, 77 firearms and two tonnes of drugs.

Netherlands Police via AP Video footage from Dutch police made international headlines in 2020 and showed armed officers raiding the warehouse where the shipping containers were located.

During the court case, defence lawyers challenged the use of the EncroChat messages as evidence, claiming they were obtained illegally. However, the court disagreed, allowing the EncroChat information to be used.

In 1999, King, 31, who was known most of his life by his adopted name, Trevor Raymond Heath, was shot in the back of the head while on Mt Holdsworth in the Tararua Range. His body was discovered two months later by a hunter.

Police alleged King, who was well known in the Wellington drug and party scene, had been seen going into the mountains with Haanstra in search of a buried stash of MDMA.

No murder weapon was found, and it was six months before Haanstra was arrested and charged. He was found not guilty after a two-month trial in 2000.

In 2002, coroner Jock Kershaw ruled that King’s killer was “unknown”.

Detective Sergeant Ross Levy, a former police officer who was involved in the trial for King’s murder, later said Haanstra wasn’t found innocent, he was found not guilty.

“After the trial, we said we were not looking for anyone else in connection to it and that's still the case,” he said at the time.