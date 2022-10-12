Q&A: Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer talks about returning to Ukraine, as Russia bombs major cities

Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer has returned to Ukraine for a fifth time, as the eight-month-old Russian invasion enters a new phase.

In the past few days, Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against several Ukrainian cities.

That followed the weekend attack that damaged a crucial bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland.

Reymer talked to Stuff from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv about 8pm Tuesday local time (6am Wednesday NZT), having also visited the western Ukraine city of Lviv.

What was the border crossing like?

”We were just about to get stamped into Ukraine, and the border staff started kind of yelling at us, you could tell something was going on.

“They were yelling at us to move away, move back, get back, pretty much saying ‘get back to Poland’...

“That was the point when the missile strikes had started yesterday morning (local time). Essentially, right as we were crossing into the country, everything changed, in terms of the fact that nowhere in Ukraine is really safe at the moment.”

Newshub Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer at a park in Kyiv hit by a Russian strike.

What were your first impressions of Ukraine on this trip?

“I think the whole country just feels a little bit different to how I’ve experienced it in the past.”

(Lviv previously felt like a safe haven, while last time she was in Kyiv was after the failure of the Russian offensive against the city, and a kind of sense of normality had been returning.)

Now “any complacency has been completely stripped away. The front line isn’t on the east any more, everyone feels really vulnerable”.

What evidence have you seen of the bombardment of the past few days?

(After arriving in Kyiv on Tuesday evening [local time], she had gone to see a playground hit by a missile.)

“It’s central Kyiv, the capital city, and a beautiful park filled with beautiful gardens – it’s like Hamilton Gardens beautiful – and right in the middle, right next to a playground is this enormous crater.”

“You see parents that are looking at it with their pram, and their children in it, and you can see that they understand obviously the gravity of this scene playing out in front of them.”

Newshub Lisette Reymer in Lviv

What have you been able to gauge about the mood of the people?

It felt like those who hadn’t already been scared enough to leave Kyiv were “just so defiant”. “Ask them if they’re scared, and they’ll just say no.

“There’s also no electricity there, no running water. It is pretty much a blackout zone. We could barely get internet...

“In Lviv it feels really really unsettled. In Kyiv people are just buckling down.”

Are people trying to live as normal lives as possible?

“Absolutely. There’s a real sense of: we will not be scared by Putin, we are going to continue living our lives, we’re going to win this war...

“Everybody has a story to tell, you can bump into someone who looks quite normal, and they’re having a nice coffee in the sunshine, and their father might have died in Mariupol...

“I randomly started talking to one woman in the park today, and she runs a charity beauty service, where she goes into occupied areas around Ukraine, and beautifies women who are trapped there under Russian control.

“It’s just everyone wants to do something to help ... some of them spend hours and hours at the beach filling sand bags to then create forts with throughout the city. Some women make camouflage nets to put over the tanks that are hidden all over the country.”

AP Flames and smoke rise from the bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula, during the weekend.

Does it look like the Ukrainian people will hold on?

“Without a doubt. The reality of the situation is that they are winning.

“[But]... There’s been so much loss and so much tragedy, and there’s still obviously huge portions of contended land that people are fighting over and losing their lives for.”

How does it look?

(In some ways, Lviv looked like a normal European city, he says.)

“Except there’s obviously soldiers everywhere, checkpoints everywhere ... and big barricades.”

(Kyiv was a hubbub of activity, and the people looked normal.) “Except there’s this very strange undertone ... the constant soldiers, the air raid sirens, which go off often ... the checkpoints, there’s these big metal hedgehogs in all the streets .... that stop tanks from rolling through.”

(In the east people were fighting for food.)

“Hunger is the biggest threat to them... They’re coming into a vicious winter, as it always is in Ukraine.

“There’s just so much range of what people are dealing with, but I think the emotional trauma is being felt by everyone.”