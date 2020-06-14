Coronavirus: A tale of two cities raises more questions over Sweden's Covid-19 strategy

It had the same lax restrictions as the capital of Sweden: schools remained open, residents carried on drinking in bars and cafes, and the doors of hairdressers and gyms were open.

But the Swedish coastal city of Malmo has shown a very different result in its experience of coronavirus to Stockholm, with a remarkably low death rate.

Now some experts are questioning if the Malmo model proves that Sweden's controversial move to avoid a lockdown was right all along.

Anders Wiklund/TT via AP People gather for a drink at an outdoor bar in the Swedish capital Stockholm, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

The country has faced mounting criticism over its death rate. But Skane, the region around Malmo, had by last week registered just 17 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants from coronavirus. That is slightly fewer than the 19 per 100,000 in the Capital region of Denmark across the Oresund strait, even though Denmark went into heavy lockdown for two months from mid-March.

Nearly half of Sweden's nearly 5,000 Covid-19 deaths have been in Stockholm, giving the capital a substantial death rate of 95 per 100,000.

"It can hardly be explained by differences in strategy, because we have had the same strategy as in the rest of Sweden," said Per Hagstam, specialist in infectious diseases at the Skane health authority. "That our death rates aren't higher is a result of the fact that transmission has not been so extensive down here."

Part of the reason for that comes down to the different dates for the two cities' spring "sports holiday" in late February and early March, when around one million people, a tenth of Sweden's population, travelled abroad.

Anders Wiklund/AP State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency of Sweden has been criticised for his Covid-19 strategy.

While Stockholmers travelled to the ski resorts of Italy and Austria, London and elsewhere in the week of peak transmission between Feb 24 and March 1, Malmoites took their holiday a crucial week earlier and were also less likely to take international trips.

Hagstam believes that Skane's health authority may also have been more successful than that of Stockholm at tracing and isolating the contacts of those who tested positive in late February and early March.

As a result, Stockholm saw cases flare up earlier, meaning it had less time to put in place measures to protect the elderly.

Soren Andersson/TT News Agency via AP Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven hold a news conference on domestic travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that one explanation could be that we had more time to prepare than Stockholm had: they had a very rapid infection," said Gisela Ost, director of elderly care in Malmo. "I think time is one of the factors that meant that we didn't have so many infections."

Ost had time to circulate guidelines and equipment to the homes she manages around Malmo, stop visits, and start rigorously testing care home personnel showing any symptoms.

As a result, she says, only 100 of her elderly clients fell ill with the virus, with the number of infections peaking at 47 in April. About 20 of her clients have died, while she estimates that 85 per cent now recovered.

Johan Carlson, director general of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, argued last week that the huge regional differences also reflected the way coronavirus spreads in clusters.

"It has an extremely haphazard spread, superspreads which hit certain areas - not like the flu, which moves... like a flood," he said.

It was not only Skane that has been hit less hard than the region across the border, he pointed out. Varmland, the region of bordering Oslo, is less badly hit than the Norwegian side, and Norbotten in the north is less badly hit than across the border in Finland.

However, neither Hagstam nor Ost are congratulating themselves yet. With lower levels of immunity than Stockholm, Hagstam fears Malmo's peak could still be to come.

"We have a lot of respect for this virus and we don't think we have seen the end of the pandemic," Ost says. "We have to keep on working with the guidelines because we can't say that it's over. We don't want to end up like Stockholm."