German police on the hunt for Black Forest 'Rambo'

Authorities in Germany say they have deployed hundreds of police in the hunt for a 31-year-old man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police in the southwestern city of Offenburg said that officers are combing through rough forested terrain with the support of sniffer dogs and helicopters.

Authorities took the unusual step of naming the suspect as Yves Etienne Rausch, warning that he is carrying several firearms and known to be violent.

Police conducted an ID check on Rausch near the Black Forest town of Oppenau early Sunday during which he initially co-operated but then suddenly pulled a gun on officers, threatening them and forcing them to hand over their service weapons. Nobody was injured in the incident, which happened close to Germany's border with France.

Rausch is described as being 170 centimetres tall, bald, with a goatee beard and wearing camouflage clothing and possibly glasses.