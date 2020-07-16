Coronavirus: Fight over nude swimming marks return of pre-Covid life in Europe

There is perhaps no better sign people are eager to move on from the coronavirus than the fact that a German lake district town is embroiled in a heated debate about nude swimming, and it has drawn national attention.

Lychen's local council's ban on naked swimming - and other activities such as naked yoga - has returned the town to the banalities of pre-coronavirus summers and earned it a spot on the national public broadcaster's nightly newscast.

Sitting fully dressed in his backyard, pro-nudist council member Thomas Held, 54, acknowledged the interest in his fight against swimming trunks was "very strange”.

"I think there are so many more important things," he added.

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty-Images After the Czech government lifted most of its coronavirus measures, Prague approved what was advertised as the "city's largest dinner party ever”.

As elsewhere in Europe where coronavirus outbreaks have been brought under control, the snapback in Germany to familiar routines and more trivial problems has been rapid - for some, jarringly so.

Four months ago, few Germans expected summer 2020 to look anything like normal.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was warning 70 per cent of the population - 58 million people - could become infected. She said the country was facing its greatest crisis since World War II.

Germany is now experiencing what may be its sharpest economic contraction since the war, and it has reported more than 9000 coronavirus deaths. Still, it has so far been spared the worst of the pandemic and its fallout.

"Us humans, we don't care too much about what's happening 6000 kilometres away," said psychologist Andreas Mojzisch of the University of Hildesheim.

Martin Meissner/AP Diagrams on the pavement in Duesseldorf remind people of social distancing rules.

"Most Germans don't know anyone personally who has been infected."

He added the quick easing of restrictions by German federal states has contributed to a feeling that "the crisis is over”.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned against complacency, emphasising, "the virus is still there”.

A ban on large gatherings remains in effect, face masks are required in shops and on public transportation, and people are supposed to maintain 1.5 metres of distance.

But most other virus-related constraints have been relaxed.

The streets of Berlin and the beer gardens of Bavaria look much as they did before the pandemic.

The same rush to reclaim normal is evident elsewhere in Europe.

Peter Kneffel/AP Chancellor Angela Merkel was earlier warning 70 per cent of the population - 58 million people - could become infected.

After the Czech government lifted most of its coronavirus measures, Prague approved what was advertised as the "city's largest dinner party ever”.

Thousands congregated on Charles Bridge on June 30, sharing food and saying "farewell" to the coronavirus crisis.

In neighbouring Poland, a fierce presidential election campaign attracted thousands to rallies in recent weeks.

The two candidates, incumbent President Andrzej Duda and Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, both offered handshakes to their supporters.

Health experts and psychologists note this more relaxed behaviour is rational, to a degree.

The threat of the virus in Europe has receded, at least for now, and the loosening of restrictions hasn't brought the sort of resurgence people feared.

Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/DPA Across Germany, many virus-related constraints have been relaxed.

Mojzisch, the psychologist, compared the eagerness among many in countries where case loads have declined to the initial phase after a diet.

A person may, for instance, refrain from sugar for a few months, "but at some point the desire to return to normality grows. I think we see that in a lot of people in Europe right now”.

It's a somewhat different phenomenon than the willful defiance in the United States, where some public officials and private individuals are ignoring the threat of the virus, even as it continues to spread at an alarming pace in many states.

But in both the United States and Europe, the behaviour of people emerging from months of lockdown may reflect a mix of frustration with the restraints imposed on public life and a desire to shed the unease that has accompanied the pandemic.

"It affects everyone, it heightens the stress level, because nobody knows what's next," Held said.

By his own account, his opposition to the ban on nude swimming and his resistance to coronavirus-related restrictions are part of the same fight. Both are "about freedom, which has to be defended against the government”.

As in other parts of eastern Germany, nude swimming has long been socially acceptable in Lychen, a town of about 3000 people nestled between glassy lakes.

"Whoever wants to swim naked swims naked. And those who don't, do not," said vacation home landlord Martin Hansen, 60, who opposes the ban.

But in May, after it became apparent the first wave of the coronavirus had largely bypassed the region, the Lychen town council turned its attention from social distancing restrictions to bathing rules.

To some council members, naked fellow residents swimming, doing yoga and playing volleyball had been a growing annoyance. The mayor and council moved to ban all nude activity at popular public bathing spots.

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty-Images Prague's residents sit to dine on a 500-metre-long table set on the Charles Bridge.

The outrage that followed included an anonymous letter to the mayor, threatening to poison the town's lakes if nudist swimming rights were infringed upon.

The police announced an investigation. TV crews and newspaper journalists descended onto Lychen.

The ban has since been invalidated because of a formal mistake but is expected to be reinstated.

Mayor Karola Gundlach declined an interview request from The Washington Post, citing the excessive media coverage and adding: "It does not help if people from around the world send me emails and tell me or the town what to do, what is right and wrong."

Rainer Greifeneder, a social psychology professor at the University of Basel, said a broader loss of freedoms during the pandemic was key to understanding how Lychen's nude swimming dispute escalated.

Omar Marques/Getty Images Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (pictured) and Polish presidential rival President Andrzej Duda have been out meeting with the public.

Critics of the swimming ban have argued that the rule was rushed through the town council at a time when there was little room for a debate over the increasingly serious infringements on their freedoms.

"This perceived injustice was likely too much given the strain people experience due to corona anyhow," Greifeneder said.

Meanwhile, some in Lychen have watched in disbelief as the dispute spiralled into a national story.

"Humanity is at a crossroads," Hansen theorised.

But the problems the world should really care about, such as climate change, "are so big that they're impossible to grasp”.

He mused further: "Of course, it destroys the vibe if you hear that the world is going down the drain."

In comparison, nude swimming controversies may be easier for people to handle.