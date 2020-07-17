Russia accused of hacking Covid-19 virus vaccine trials

Britain, the United States and Canada have accused Russian hackers of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a coronavirus vaccine, warning scientists and pharmaceutical companies to be alert for suspicious activity.

Intelligence agencies in the three nations alleged that the hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence services, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in Covid-19 vaccine development.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement, accusing Moscow of pursuing "selfish interests with reckless behaviour."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, rejected the British accusations, saying: "We don't have information about who may have hacked pharmaceutical companies and research centres in Britain."

READ MORE:

* US got key asset out of Russia after election hacking

* Russian spy agency accused of hacking attempt into MH17 crash probe

* US, France, Germany also blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

* US says Russia hacked energy grid, punishes 19 for election meddling

* The long, terrifying history of Russian dissidents being poisoned abroad



"We may say one thing: Russia has nothing to do with those attempts," Peskov said, according to the state news agency Tass.

The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.

The campaign of "malicious activity" is ongoing and includes attacks "predominantly against government, diplomatic, think tank, health care and energy targets," Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said in a statement.

Siphiwe Sibeko/AP A volunteer receives a Covid-19 test vaccine injection developed at the University of Oxford in Britain. Intelligence agencies say a hacking group said to be part of the Russian intelligence services is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in Covid-19 vaccine development.

Britain's NCSC said its assessment was shared by the US Department of Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency, and by the Canadian Communication Security Establishment.

The move at a coordinated position seemed designed to add heft and gravity to the announcement - hopefully prompting the targets of the hackers to take protective action.

It was unclear whether any information actually was stolen, but the UK says individuals' confidential information is not believed to have been compromised.

The UK statement did not say whether Putin knew about the vaccine research hacking, but British officials believe such intelligence would be highly prized.

Relations been Russia and the UK have plummeted since former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Soviet-made nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in 2018 and later recovered.

Britain blamed Moscow for the attack, which triggered a round of retaliatory diplomatic expulsions between Russia and Western countries.

In a separate report on Thursday, Britain accused "Russian actors" of trying to interfere in December's UK national election by circulating leaked or stolen documents online.

Unlike in the vaccine report, the UK did not allege that the Russian state was involved in the political meddling.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being accused by opponents of suppressing a report into Russian interference in British politics that was completed last year by the committee that oversees the UK intelligence services.

The document was not cleared for publication before the general election in December, and the six-month delay since then in appointing new members to the Intelligence and Security Committee led to allegations that Johnson's government was deliberately stalling.

Kremlin Pool Photo via AP The UK statement did not say whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin knew about the vaccine research hacking, but British officials believe such intelligence would be highly prized.

The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of failing to publish the report because it would lead to other questions about links between Russia and the Brexit campaign in Britain's 2016 European Union membership referendum, which Johnson helped to lead.

The intelligence committee met for the first time this week and said it would publish the Russia report before Parliament begins its summer break on July 22.

Some critics accused the government of releasing its dossiers of allegations about Russia as a diversionary tactic.

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, said that was "nonsense."

The report of Russia trying to hack Covid-19 vaccine research comes two years to the day since US President Donald Trump stood alongside Putin in Helsinki and appeared to side with Moscow instead of US intelligence agencies about the 2016 election interference.

A 16-page advisory prepared by Western agencies accuses Cozy Bear of using custom malicious software to target a number of organisations globally.

The malware, called WellMess and WellMail, has not previously been associated with the hacking group, the advisory said.

"In recent attacks targeting Covid-19 vaccine research and development, the group conducted basic vulnerability scanning against specific external IP addresses owned by the organisations.

The group then deployed public exploits against the vulnerable services identified," the advisory said.

The US Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency warned in April that cybercriminals and other groups were targeting Covid-19 research, noting at the time that the increase in people teleworking because of the pandemic had created potential avenues for hackers to exploit.

The global reach and international supply chains of these organisations also make them vulnerable, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an alert published in conjunction with its counterparts in Britain.

CISA said it and the British cybersecurity agency have detected the threat groups scanning the external websites of targeted companies and looking for vulnerabilities in unpatched software. It did not identify any of the targeted companies.

US authorities have for months levelled similar accusations against China. FBI Director Chris Wray said last week, "At this very moment, China is working to compromise American health care organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions conducting essential Covid-19 research."

Mike Chapple, an information technology expert at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business, said the Russian hackers realised that knowledge is power when it comes to Covid-19.

"I think the biggest takeaway from these attacks is that other countries are actively targeting the health research industry, and we're seeing the pharmaceutical companies and others being targeted because they have the information that can be used to help alleviate this global pandemic," he said.

"It's reasonable to conclude that the coronavirus is the No. 1 priority of every intelligence agency around the world right now."