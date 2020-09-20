Coronavirus: UK imposes up to $19,000 fines for Covid rule breakers

The severe fines were put in place after science advisers warned the UK prime minister that the UK’s failure to follow lockdown rules was allowing the pandemic to spiral out of control.

People who break coronavirus rules will be fined up to £10,000 (NZ$19,110) from next week after Boris Johnson's most senior scientific advisers warned him that the public's failure to follow lockdown rules was allowing the pandemic to spiral out of control again.

As deaths and infections continued to mount this weekend, Prof Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Adviser, told the UK prime minister that compliance with the rules was among the worst in Europe.

The new fines - starting at £1,000 for a breach and rising sharply to £10,000 for repeat offenders - apply to anyone who fails to self-isolate after being contacted by the NHS's Test and Trace teams from Monday next week.

Police will be ordered out on patrol in areas with the highest infections to check people who have been ordered to isolate are complying with the new laws, with neighbours also asked to report their suspicions.

The UK prime minister spent yesterday considering proposals to stop a second wave of the virus, with government sources warning that Britain's death toll would be in the hundreds within weeks. An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Options under discussion are believed to range from a three-week national shutdown of pubs, bars and restaurants, to a traffic light system to manage multiple local lockdowns.

Johnson is also considering raising the £100 fines for breaking the "rule of six" - which outlaw groups of seven or more - to as much as £1,000 for a first offence, after alarming internal Downing Street figures showed widespread flouting of the rules.

Johnson said: "The best way we can fight this virus is by everyone following the rules and self-isolating if they're at risk of passing on coronavirus.

"And so nobody underestimates just how important this is, new regulations will mean you are legally obliged to do so if you have the virus or have been asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace.

"People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines. We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, and to protect the NHS and save lives."

Ahead of Johnson's decision, one faction of the Cabinet is urging him to avoid another national lockdown, by splitting the country into three tiers of coronavirus risk zones.

Under the plans, agreed by his coronavirus committee on Friday night and now with the prime minister, some areas would be put into more draconian measures, with others maintaining current levels of freedom. One supporter of the "traffic light" system said: "A three-tier approach gives greater clarity and consistency. At the moment there is a range of different measures being applied in different places and that lacks clarity."

However, a senior source said such a system could encourage people to visit other areas and increase the spread of the virus from region to region unless road blocks were enforced.

The source said: "If you locked down London would you get a situation where everyone flooded out to the Home Counties? Do you end up spreading the virus? We have a local lockdown strategy that has been very effective. That is going to continue. The question is now what further national measures do we take?"

Some senior ministers are pushing for tighter "Ireland-style" national measures that could last three weeks. In Dublin, social and family gatherings were banned indoors, restaurants were banned from allowing people to dine indoors and travel restrictions in and out of the city were imposed, except for work and essential journeys.

Johnson hardened his approach after Whitty and Patrick said Germany and Sweden had managed to stop surging infections as compliance was higher than in the UK.

Yesterday, the British Medical Association warned that the NHS would "once again be crippled" unless the Government introduced stronger coronavirus measures.