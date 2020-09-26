New Zealand-born police officer shot dead inside London police station

A New Zealand-born police officer has been shot dead inside a police station in the UK.

Sergeant Matiu (Matt) Ratana, originally from the Hawke’s Bay, was killed by a man who had already been arrested and was being detained at a custody centre in Croydon, a neighbourhood in south London.

Ratana, who The Telegraph reported had worked for the Metropolitan Police for nearly 29 years, was treated at the scene and later died in hospital.

Police said that a 23-year-old man was detained at the scene.

The suspect was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The police said that no police firearms were fired during the incident, prompting questions about whether the suspect was properly searched at the time of his arrest.

It is extremely rare for a police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to the officer's family, friends and colleagues.

"We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe," he said.

Cressida Dick, London Metropolitan Police commissioner, called the shooting shocking.

"When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shock waves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities," Dick said.

"Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.

Dal Babu, the former chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police, told LBC Radio, that officers are expected to carry out a full-body search of a suspect "at the time of the arrest." And then, "once they are in the police station, you would perhaps do a more thorough search, a custody officer may authorise a strip search and that's when you may find other weapons on individuals. But officers are required, for officer safety purposes, to carry out the search at the time of the arrest."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, a police watchdog, will oversee the investigation into the circumstances of the police officer's death.

"Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day they go into work to keep Londoners safe," said Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.

- The Washington Post, with Stuff