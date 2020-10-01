Russian cleaner accidentally wins local election. She only entered to get her boss reappointed

Cleaner Marina Udgodskaya put her name forward in the Povalikhino village election because her boss needed a “rival” in the election. (File photo)

A Russian cleaner unintentionally won a local election after she entered only to get her boss reappointed.

Marina Udgodskaya put her name forward in the Povalikhino village election because Nikolai Loktev needed a “rival” in the election to fulfil the requirement of having at least two candidates.

Udgodskaya had been cleaning the Povalikhino administration building for four years, but then beat the supporter of the pro-Kremlin United Russia Party. She won almost 62 per cent of the vote, the BBC reports.

“Nikolai Loktev thought no one would vote for her and he would stay in the job,” a member of the local electoral commission told the BBC. “But the people had had enough and they came out and chose Marina Udgodskaya.”

“He was amazed and she was flabbergasted!”

Udgodskaya said she didn’t think people would vote for her,

“I didn't do anything at all!” she told news channel Podyom.

She is intending to keep a low profile before her inauguration later this week.