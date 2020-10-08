Covid-19: London hit by rising coronavirus infections, Boris Johnson warns

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned coronavirus is spreading in London, as new analysis showed 19 out of the 20 areas under local lockdown measures in England have seen a rise in infection rates.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, urged Johnson to explain why restrictions in these areas hadn't had an effect. "It's obvious that something has gone wrong here," he told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

As Johnson came under increasing pressure to take action to curb rising infections ahead of the winter, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ordered pubs to close for two weeks in Scotland's two biggest cities.

The prime minister has repeatedly said he doesn't want another national lockdown, but all options remain on the table if hospitalizations spiral out of control. Local leaders in northern England are bracing themselves for further restrictions, as infection rates soar in cities including Liverpool and Manchester.

Speaking in Parliament, Johnson said a combination of national and local measures is the right approach to tackle outbreaks of the virus across England.

"I wish I could pretend that everything was going to be rosy in the Midlands or, indeed, in London where, alas, we are also seeing infections rise," he said.

"That is why we need a concerted national effort, we need to follow the guidance."

Leon Neal/Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street after delivering his Leader's Speech to the Conservative Party Conference in London, England. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the political party conferences are being held virtually this year.

The head of the National Health Service, Simon Stevens, warned on Wednesday that a "significant minority" of people who contract Covid-19 cannot shake off the effects of the virus. Those suffering these so-called "long Covid" symptoms will be offered specialist help at clinics across England, he said.

Analysis released by Labour showed the town of Bolton, in northwest England, has seen its infection rate rise from 22 cases per 100,000 people to 255 per 100,000 since it was placed under restrictions on July 30.

The infection rate in Burnley, another northwest town, increased more than 20 times to 434 cases per 100,000 from 21, the study found.

Starmer also criticised inconsistencies over the way local restrictions have been imposed by the government. In Johnson's own local authority of Hillingdon, in west London, there are no local restrictions despite cases reaching 62 per 100,000, higher than the rates in the 20 lockdown areas when local measures were imposed, Starmer said.

Andy Burnham, Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, told reporters that local restrictions had become "too complex" and it was time for a "reset."

He said people have been confused by the way national measures, such as the rule of six, fit into the local lockdown measures.

Simon Dawson/Bloomberg Pedestrians pass a sign that reads "Covid-19 Keep Apart", on Oxford Street in central London.

The 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants is actually creating "more gatherings in the home" because people are going straight to supermarkets to load up on alcohol afterward, Burnham said.

Starmer told Johnson he wants to see the scientific evidence behind the 10pm curfew, suggesting Labour may oppose it and providing a boost to Conservative rebels who want the measure thrown out.

Beverley Hughes, Greater Manchester's deputy mayor for policing, said there has been a rise in the number of large gatherings in recent weeks. Only 15 people are currently allowed at weddings in England, but Hughes said many are flouting the rules.

"It almost feels as if the fines that people get, the fixed penalty notices, are being factored in as a cost people will bear in order to go ahead with their weddings," she said.

Meanwhile Transport Secretary Grant Shapps signalled in a Sky News interview that he'll announce a new task force to develop plans for coronavirus testing of passengers arriving back in the UK.