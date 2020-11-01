Covid-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces four-week national lockdown for England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new month-long national lockdown for England to stem a resurgence of the coronavirus. The lockdown will begin from Thursday (NZT Friday) until the start of December.

Non-essential shops and hospitality will shut, households will not be allowed to mix inside and schools and universities will stay open.

Uncredited/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference announcing the new lockdown.

Scientists warned Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths in the UK could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak’s spring peak. Johnson's office said the press conference would follow a Cabinet meeting to discuss “the government's coronavirus response”.

The meeting came after the Times of London reported that Johnson could announce a month-long lockdown as soon as Monday (NZT Tuesday). The government said early Saturday (local time) that no final decision had been made, but Johnson was under growing pressure to act quickly.

London School of Hygiene epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government’s scientific advisory group, said Saturday (local time) that cases were running “significantly above” a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modellers.

“It is really unthinkable now, unfortunately, that we don’t count our deaths in tens of thousands from this wave,” Edmunds told the BBC. “The issue is, is that going to be low tens of thousands if we take radical action now or is that going to be the high tens of thousands if we don’t?”

Johnson has introduced a system of local restrictions for England based on levels of infection. But scientists say it has not been enough to tame a surge of Covid-19 cases, and Britain is likely to join other European countries such as France, Germany and Belgium in imposing a second lockdown.

The measures apply to England. Other parts of the UK set their own public health measures, with Wales and Northern Ireland already effectively in lockdown and Scotland under a set of tough regional restrictions.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday that for now people in Scotland should not travel to or from England, “except for essential purposes”.

Lucy Powell, business spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, accused the government of “dithering” and said the country was now facing a longer lockdown than if Johnson had acted sooner.

Owners of businesses that have struggled to get back on their feet since the first lockdown was eased said the impact of new closures would be devastating.

A government programme that has paid the wages of millions of furloughed employees during the pandemic ended Saturday, replaced by less-generous measures that are likely to bring a surge in unemployment.

Alastair Grant/AP Covid-19 cases are surging throughout Europe.

“People have borrowed up to the hilt and spent money in order to get Covid-secure,” said Kate Nicholls of pub and restaurant industry group Hospitality UK. “There is no spare capacity in the tank to be able to fund a lockdown, even for three to four weeks.”

The UK is recording more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections a day, and government statisticians say the true figure is far higher. The Office for National Statistics estimated Friday that 1 in 100 people in England, well over half a million, had the virus in the week to October 23. On Saturday the country is likely to surpass 1 million confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

The UK has Europe’s highest coronavirus death toll at more than 46,000.

Jeremy Farrar, director of medical research charity the Wellcome Trust and a government adviser, urged swift action to avoid many more deaths.

“The best time to act was a month ago but these are very tough decisions which we would all like to avoid,” he tweeted. “The second-best time is now.”