Three civilians dead, 15 severely wounded in Vienna terror attack

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last night out at Vienna’s cafes and restaurants before a coronavirus lockdown in what authorities said was a terror attack that left three civilians dead plus a “radicalised person”.

Two men and a woman have now died in the attack which the Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammenr blamed on an Islamic State sympathiser.

Authorities are still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home.

Fifteen people were injured in the attack in the centre of the capital, among them was a police officer he said.

Nehammer called the incident an attack on Austria's values and democratic society.

“The attacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS,'' Nehammer told reporters. He declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Michael Gruber/Getty Images Police block a street in the city centre following shots fired nearby in Vienna, Austria.

“We are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital that is still ongoing,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said earlier, hours after the gunfire erupted.

“One of the perpetrators was neutralised, but several perpetrators appear to still be on the loose,'' he said.

“They seem to also, as far as we know, be very well equipped, with automatic weapons. So they were very well-prepared.”

Police said that several shots were fired shortly after 8pm (local time) on a lively street in the city centre and that there were six shooting locations.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed gunmen walking through the streets of Vienna, apparently shooting at people at random, wounding several.

The motive was under investigation, but Kurz said the possibility it was an anti-Semitic attack cannot be ruled out, given that the shooting began outside Vienna's main synagogue. It was closed at the time.

Michael Gruber/Getty Images Police blocked off nearby streets around Schwedenplatz square and urged people to stay away in what seems to be an ongoing event possibly involving several attackers.

Kurz praised police for killing one of the attackers and vowed: “We will not never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks with all means.”

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer earlier said the army had been asked to guard key locations in the city as hundreds of heavily armed police hunted for the gunmen. He urged people in Vienna to stay indoors and avoid the city centre and encouraged parents not to send their children to school on Tuesday.

Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images Heavily armed police stand near Schwedenplatz square in the city centre following reports of shots fired nearby in Vienna, Austria.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said 15 people were hospitalised, seven with serious injuries.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said that the shooting took place outside the city’s main synagogue but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted.

The synagogue was closed at the time, he tweeted.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one person shoot at people sitting outside at bars in the street below his window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

“All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown,” he added.

“As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month, and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out.”

Michael Gruber/Getty Images Heavily armed police stand outside the Vienna State Opera following shots fired in the city centre in Vienna, Austria.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the French “share the shock and grief of the Austrian people hit by an attack tonight.”

“After France, this is a friendly country that has been attacked. This is our Europe. ... We will not give in,” he wrote.

Ronald Zak/AP Police officers check a person after gunshots were heard in Vienna.

France has endured three attacks blamed on Muslim extremists in recent weeks: the wounding of two people outside satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo’s old headquarters; the beheading of a schoolteacher who showed students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad; and a deadly knife attack Thursday (local time) in a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.