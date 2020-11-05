Matt Ratana funeral: Partner remembers him as 'big man with an even bigger heart'

Matiu “Matt” Ratana, the New Zealand-born police officer killed in the line of duty in the United Kingdom in October, has been remembered as a loving partner, father and son.

Ratana, 54, who was originally from Hawke's Bay, was shot dead in a South London custody centre on September 25, allegedly by a man who had been detained, while working for Metropolitan Police.

Gareth Fuller/Getty Images Matt Ratana’s partner Su Bushby watches as the hearse departs.

He had served with the Metropolitan Police force for almost 30 years, having moved to the UK in 1989.

The funeral, at Shoreham-by-the-Sea in West Sussex, was also livestreamed so mourners around the world could follow the service.

Getty Images Floral tributes surround the coffin of Matt Ratana in the church before the funeral service.

READ MORE:

* Arsenal latest to honour slain police officer Matt Ratana as EPL clubs pay tribute

* Partner of slain New Zealand sergeant Matt Ratana gives tribute to 'gentle giant'

* Police gather to remember fallen officers

* UK police colleauges and Prince Charles pay tribute to slain Kiwi sergeant Matt Ratana

* Matiu Ratana death: Sergeant shot in police station wanted custody role as safe option



Ratana was remembered as a “big man with an even bigger heart” in a tribute from his partner, Su Bushby, which was read by friend Lorraine Dray.

“Matt made the most of every minute of his precious 54 years. In any situation or room he walked into, his presence would always be felt. Like a big ball of energy,” the tribute said.

Getty Images A haka is performed as the hearse leaves the funeral service.

“You were taken far too soon, your gym, rugby and policing family will help your legacy, your kindness and your spirit live on.

“You have touched so many people's lives, you will be truly missed. My life has been richer and funnier for knowing you and I feel blessed you were in my life,” she said.

Ratana had an “infectious” smile and always had time for everybody, the tribute said.

“I know Matt would want everyone who knew him and who crossed his path to remember him with love.

“After your tears, put a smile on your face and put a big smile in your hearts for all of us who feel blessed he was in our lives.

“For now, I’m not going to say goodbye my darling, but see you one day.”

Gareth Fuller/Getty Images Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick pays her respects as the hearse leaves the funeral service.

Detective Constable Neil Perkin, from Metropolitan Police, read a tribute from Ratana's brother James, his sister Jessica, and stepmother Dianne.

“The nature of Matt's death has been a harrowing experience for his family and friends here in New Zealand and indeed around the world, magnified by the distance and the current epidemic facing us all has prevented any of us being able to travel to this service today,” the tribute said.

“However, we are comforted by the knowledge that he is with people who love him as much as we do, and that his ashes will return home to his final resting place with his ancestors.”

Ratana’s family in New Zealand said this return home was not the one any of them could have envisaged.

Perkin also read a tribute on behalf of Luke, Ratana’s son.

“My dad Matthew was certainly larger than life and a man loved by so many people,” it said.

“It is deeply touching to see the tributes that have been paid to him and the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, work colleagues, the rugby community and the people of the United Kingdom and beyond.

Gareth Fuller/Getty Images A floral tribute in the shape of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby jersey in the church before the funeral service.

“It makes me very proud to see the impact that he has had and how he touched the lives of so many,” he said.

“This has been a devastating and tragic event but there is nothing we can do to change what has happened.

“My wish is that people will come together, support one another and find solace and comfort in the sharing of the happy memories of Matthew’s life.”