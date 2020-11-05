Slain New Zealand-born police officer Matt Ratana farewelled in UK

A funeral has been held for Matiu "Matt" Ratana, the New Zealand-born police officer killed in the line of duty in the United Kingdom last month.

Ratana, 54, who was originally from Hawke's Bay, was shot dead in a South London custody centre on September 25, allegedly by a man who had been detained, while working for Metropolitan Police.

Getty Images Floral tributes surround the coffin of Matt Ratana in the church before the funeral service.

He had served with that police force for almost 30 years, having moved to the UK in 1989.

The funeral, at Shoreham-by-the-Sea in West Sussex, was also livestreamed so mourners around the world could follow the service, the BBC reported.

Getty Images A haka is performed as the hearse leaves the funeral service.

At the farewell a tribute from his son Luke read "Dad, till we meet again, Aroha nui Luke.”

After his death, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the force was mourning the loss of a "much-loved colleague".