Maddie McCann suspect in hospital with broken ribs after court cell 'riot'

The chief suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann was reportedly taken to hospital after suffering two broken ribs in a German courthouse holding cell.

It is understood that convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner, of Germany, was taken away under armed guard and placed in handcuffs and leg restraints after the incident.

Arabinieri Milano/Getty Images Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann.

One source at the complex said there was rioting at the site where the 43-year-old career criminal was awaiting a court appearance in connection with a separate offence.

The hearing in the northern German city of Braunschweig was delayed for two hours while he was treated for his injuries, which were not believed to be serious.

It is unclear how Brueckner sustained the injuries and officials refused to comment on the incident.

According to Germany's Bild newspaper, there was a commotion at the court shortly after he was driven into the complex yesterday morning surrounded by press photographers.

It was his first public appearance since being identified by German prosecutors as a suspect in the McCann case earlier this year.

Just half an hour later, an ambulance pulled up outside the building and paramedics stepped out.

PA British girl Maddie McCann disappeared 13 years ago while on a family holiday in Portugal.

"Someone's rioting in there," one of the guards told them, according to Bild.

Brueckner was taken to hospital under police escort and was guarded while he was treated by medics.

He is currently serving a 21-month sentence for drug offences and was in court for a hearing about his potential parole on Jan 6.

But even if he is granted parole, he will remain behind bars as he is also facing a seven-year sentence for rape. Brueckner has denied the charges but will remain in custody until the appeal.

Madeleine McCann before she went missing from a Portuguese holiday complex in May 2007.

It is not the first time that Brueckner has been accused of violence. A British former girlfriend alleged that he became so angry at her hugging another man in an Algarve bar in Portugal that he grabbed her and banged her head against a wall. "He had to be restrained by four men," she said.

"I didn't talk to the police because I was scared of what he would do if it meant he got arrested," she told the Daily Mirror.

While German prosecutors are treating the disappearance of Madeleine as a murder investigation, Scotland Yard says it is still a missing persons' inquiry.

Brueckner's lawyers deny that he had any involvement in the girl's disappearance from the Algarve in May 2007.

Sang Tan/AP Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann. The McCann family have not commented on the case since June.

The McCann family have not commented on the case since June, when they denied reports that German investigators told them they had proof that their daughter was dead.

Last week, the Portuguese press reported that a leaked memo from their Policia Judiciaria said they were "shocked" after being briefed on the German case against Brueckner as there was "no evidence, just speculation".

Portuguese detectives believe the allegations against Brueckner are designed to "keep him in prison at all costs".

A source close to the McCann family said last night: "This situation doesn't help anything. They just want justice."