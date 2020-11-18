Raids, arrests in Germany over huge 18th century jewel heist

More than 1500 police have carried out a series of searches in Berlin and arrested three people in a massive operation connected to the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a unique collection in Dresden last November, authorities say.

The operation was coordinated by police and prosecutors in Dresden investigating the November 25, 2019, theft of a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures from the Saxony city's Green Vault Museum.

Annette Riedl/AP Police officers stand guard in front of an apartment building in Berlin.

A total of 1638 police officers from Saxony, Berlin and several other states, as well as federal special police forces, searched a total of 18 locations, including 10 apartments and also garages and vehicles.

Their target was “art treasures and possible evidence such as computer storage media, clothing and tools,” Dresden police and prosecutors said.

The searches, focused on Berlin's Neukoelln district, did not immediately turn up any of the missing treasures.

“We'd have to have a lot of luck in order to find them a year after the crime,” Dresden police spokesman Thomas Geithner told reporters.

Police Dresden/AP Mohamed Remmo is one of two suspects on the run connected to the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a unique collection in Dresden last November.

The director of Dresden's museums, Marion Ackermann, said the raids and arrests were an encouraging development in the case.

“Of course we hope that the jewellery sets will be found and that they soon be able to be returned to their original location,” she said.

Three people, identified only as German citizens, two aged 23 and one 26, were arrested on suspicion of organised robbery and arson.

Police issued photos of two others, wanted on the same charges, identifying them as Abdul Majed Remmo, 21, and Mohamed Remmo, 21.

Members of the same extended family were convicted earlier this year for a similarly spectacular heist, the theft of a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin dubbed the “Big Maple Leaf" from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.

Police Dresden/AP Abdul Majed Remmo, the other suspect.

The coin, with an estimated value of some 3.75 million euros (NZ$6.46 million) has not yet been recovered and authorities have posited it was likely cut up into smaller pieces and sold.

Cousins Ahmed Remmo and Wissam Remmo, along with a friend who worked as a security guard at the museum, were all convicted of the crime and sentenced to several years in prison.

Berlin's top security official, Andreas Geisel, said the raids on Tuesday (local time) should serve as a warning to organised crime families in general.

“Nobody should believe that he set himself above the rules of the state,” Geisel said.

Jens Meyer/AP Visitors stand in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden's Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD) in Dresden, eastern Germany.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.

Shortly after the theft, authorities offered a 500,000-euro (NZ$861,250) reward for information leading to the recovery of the jewels or the arrest of the thieves.

In March, prosecutors and police said they had determined that an Audi S6 used in the theft and later set alight in a Dresden garage was sold to an unidentified buyer in August.

Annette Riedl/AP Police officers escort a person for an identity check in Berlin.

They said they believe a young man who picked up the car from the seller in Magdeburg, another eastern German city, was connected to the break-in and released a sketch of a slim, dark-haired man believed to be about 25 years old.

The car may have been repainted before the break-in, authorities said at the time, bolstering suspicions that the theft was planned well in advance.

German news agency DPA quoted prosecutors as saying they believe at least six people were directly involved in the heist.