Sketch of Christ almost certainly by Leonardo da Vinci

A newly discovered sketch, claimed to be by Italian master Leonardo da Vinci, is reported to have a gaze reminiscent of the artist’s most famous work – the Mona Lisa.

THE piercing gaze is reminiscent of the Mona Lisa while the beard and mouth bear a striking similarity to the artist's portraits of himself.

Italian researchers claim to have stumbled on the holy grail of the art world – a previously unknown work by Leonardo da Vinci, squirrelled away for centuries in a private collection.

In a claim that will provoke intense scrutiny, they say that a chalk drawing depicting Christ is almost certainly the work of the Renaissance master.

The drawing, which is in the hands of private collectors and held in a bank somewhere in Lombardy, in the north of the country, only came to light recently.

READ MORE:

* How the theft of the Mona Lisa made it the world's most famous painting

* Raids, arrests in Germany over huge 18th century jewel heist



“It is a remarkably beautiful and refined work and I'm absolutely convinced it is a sketch by Leonardo,” Annalisa Di Maria, an Italian art historian who has studied the picture, told The Daily Telegraph.

The paper on which it is drawn has been subjected to laboratory testing and dates back to the early 16th century, she said.

Born in 1452 in the Italian town of Vinci, Leonardo painted The Last Supper from 1495 to 1498, moved to France in 1516 to work for King Francis I, and died there in 1519.

“There are lots of elements: the posture of Christ is typical of Leonardo, who rarely drew figures front on but from an angle, so that they were facing the viewer from a three-quarters perspective.

“It has that dynamism and sense of movement that is typical of Leonardo,” said Ms Di Maria, the author of The Mona Lisa and its Meaning: Leonardo da Vinci and the Neoplatonic School, published last year.

“The rendering of the beard is practically identical to Leonardo's self-portraits, as are the eyes. And the painting is in red chalk, which the artist used a lot, including in the sketches for The Last Supper.”

The sketch is in the hands of a pair of collectors from the town of Lecco, in northern Italy, who in turn acquired it from a private collection, she said.

A 60-page study of the artwork will be presented at a press conference in Florence once Italy manages to bring the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak under control, she said.

It was not clear where the artwork had been all these centuries, if indeed it is an authentic work by Leonardo.

Martin Kemp, emeritus professor in the history of art at Oxford University and one of the world's leading authorities on the life and works of the artist, was cautious about the attribution.

“I wouldn't dismiss it out of hand but I simply can't tell without seeing the drawing and the scientific evidence,” he told The Telegraph.

There was also a possibility that the sketch could have been produced by a member of the artist's school, he added.