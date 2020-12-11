Virus found in Italian boy, 4, in November 2019

Medical staffer talks with a suspected Covid patient inside the Bassini hospital during a shift with the emergency White Cross in Cinisello Balsamo, near Monza, Italy.

An Italian boy aged four contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could rewrite the timeline of the pandemic.

The finding would suggest the virus circulated in Italy far earlier than thought. The pandemic was not officially detected until late February.

It could alter understanding of when it entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old from Paris who fell ill in December.

Researchers said: "Long-term, unrecognised spread of Sars-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave in Lombardy."

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Ruby Princess passengers on Qantas flight infected at least eight others

* Covid-19: Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović tests positive for virus

* Coronavirus: How one passenger infected 15 others on a long-haul flight



The boy, from a town near Milan, fell ill on November 21 with flu-like symptoms and a rash. It was thought he had measles.

But a swab taken in December revealed the presence of Covid-19, according to Milan State University, which published its finding in the Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

It would suggest the boy was Italy's "patient zero" and not a middle-aged man from Codogno in the north, found infected with Covid-19 in February.

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Doctors treat Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the third Covid 3 Hospital (Istituto clinico CasalPalocco) during the Coronavirus emergency during March in Rome, Italy.

The swab was among 39 retrospectively tested by scientists who noticed patients thought to have measles had contracted something else.

The finding would push back by three months the emergence of Covid-19 in Italy. The boy had not been abroad around the time he fell ill, suggesting he contracted it in Italy.

It is likely to be seized on by China, which has aggressively pushed the theory that it did not originate in Wuhan.

Beijing has been accused of covering up when and where the virus emerged.

However, northern Italy has strong travel and trade links with China.

A recent study suggested the virus may have entered Italy in September 2019, while another found traces of the virus in sewage in Milan and Turin in December.

Italy's death toll from Covid-19 is 62,000, the second highest in Europe after the UK.