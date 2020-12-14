Mt Etna erupts in Sicily with 100 metre-high lava fountains

Mount Etna has erupted in Sicily, Italy sending plumes of ash into the sky.

Mt Etna has erupted in Sicily, Italy with 100 metre-high lava fountains.

The South East crater began erupting at 9.20pm on Sunday (local time, 9.20am Monday NZT), according to volcanodiscovery.com.

The website estimated lava from the volcano was reaching heights of more than 100m, while red lava and plumes of smoke was filmed from a distance by an observer.

The eruption was classified as a strombolian activity, which is when a volcano erupts causing a shower of lava fragments, according to GNS Science.

Spectee/AP Red lava and plumes of smoke is filmed from a distance by an observer.

In an update from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy, it said there was a "significant decrease in the explosive activity at the South East crater".