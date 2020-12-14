Mt Etna erupts in Sicily with 100-metre-high lava fountains

Mt Etna has erupted in Sicily, Italy, sending plumes of ash into the sky.

Mt Etna has erupted in Sicily, Italy, producing 100-metre-high lava fountains.

The southeast crater began erupting at 9.20pm on Sunday (9.20am on Monday, New Zealand time), according to volcanodiscovery.com.

The website estimated that lava from the volcano was reaching heights of more than 100m, while red lava and plumes of smoke were filmed from a distance by an observer.

The eruption was classified as a strombolian activity, which is when a volcano erupts causing a shower of lava fragments, according to GNS Science.

An update from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said there was a “significant decrease in the explosive activity” at the southeast crater.