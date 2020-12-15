Coronavirus: New variant of Covid-19 identified in the UK

Officials in the United Kingdom have identified “a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England.”

“We’ve currently identified over 1000 cases with this variant predominantly in the south of England although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas," Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock said. “And numbers are increasing rapidly.”

He didn't provide details about the virus variant, but said there was nothing to suggest it was more likely to cause serious disease, or that it wouldn't respond to a vaccine.

Hancock said the government has notified the World Health Organisation about the new variant.

READ MORE:

* For parents and children separated by Covid, Christmas comes with a sting

* Covid-19: Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

* Covid-19: UK records highest-ever number of new daily cases since start of pandemic



London and surrounding areas would be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday (Thursday NZT) as infections rise rapidly in the capital, Hancock said.

He said the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London and nearby Kent and Essex. He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days.

National Institutes of Health/AP The UK government has notified the World Health Organisation about the new variant of Covid-19 “which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England.”

Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can't socialise indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout.

In November, London was among areas with the lowest regional infection rates in England. But some areas in and around London had now become virus hotspots.

Local officials in some boroughs of the capital have already advised some schools to close and move to online learning as coronavirus cases spike.

Alberto Pezzali/AP London and surrounding areas would be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Thursday (NZT) as infections rise rapidly in the capital.

On Sunday, Greenwich officials said the borough was experiencing a period of “exponential growth” in cases, with infection rates now at their highest since March.

Mayor Sadiq Kahn has suggested that the government asks all secondary schools and colleges in London to shut early before Christmas because of outbreaks among those ranging in age from 10 to 19.