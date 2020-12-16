French court tells couple their mating frogs must hop it

An investigation found that the frogs croaked at 63 decibels - the equivalent of the noise made by a washing machine or a vacuum cleaner. (File photo)

A French couple have lost a nine-year legal battle over the croaking of frogs in their garden pond that had annoyed the neighbours.

Michel and Annie Pecheras, who live in Grignols, an isolated hamlet in the Dordogne region, were told they have 90 days to drain the 300-square-metre pond and get rid of the grenouilles (frogs) after neighbours complained that the noise from the mating amphibians was disturbing their rural peace.

For generations, the frogs have croaked during the mating season in the garden of their house. However, after neighbours filed a legal complaint in 2012, a bailiff investigated and found that the frogs croaked at 63 decibels - the equivalent of the noise made by a washing machine or a vacuum cleaner.

The ruling is the latest in a line of battles over the sounds of the countryside, often pitting "neo-rurals" in search of peace after city life with established locals furious at being told what to do.

Environmental campaigners have argued that some of the frogs are protected species.

One is appealing to the cour de cassation, the highest court in France.

A petition to save the "grenouilles de Grignols" has reached more than 93,000 signatures in less than a week.