Ghislaine's $40m bail plea brings the Maxwell brothers into the spotlight

When Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers made a fresh application to get the British socialite out of her 2.7m by 2.1m cell last week, in time for Christmas, the US$28.5 million (NZ$39.47m) deal they offered marked one of the largest bail packages ever put to a US court.

Dwarfing financier Bernard Madoff's US$10m bail in 2009, the sum did not only signal her continued access to wealth.

Fiona Hanson/PA Images/Getty Images Kevin Maxwell (right) celebrating with his brother Ian in outside the London High Court in 2001 after a judge ruled that Kevin should not stand trial for a second time on charges relating to the collapse of his disgraced father Robert's media empire.

Although names were redacted in court filings, her brothers Kevin and Ian are thought to be among the seven friends and family providing more than US$5m of the guarantees, renewing focus on the finances of a dynasty bound up in one of Britain's greatest accounting scandals.

After learning that the secretive brothers could be chipping into the bail bond, one business executive who used to mix with the brothers is curious about what remains of the Maxwell millions. "I've never heard so many claims of 'we're about to do this massive deal'," he recalls. "The idea that they could be putting together $5m, even $1m, is intriguing."

The brothers' apparent involvement in the bail arrangements emerged months after the Maxwell family launched a "get Ghislaine out of jail" campaign complaining that her human rights had been violated in a New York prison.

The British heiress, the youngest of media mogul Robert Maxwell's nine children, was arrested in July and charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking and perjury over her ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. She has denied the charges.

Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine's US$30m bid for freedom, she was denied bail earlier this year as she was seen as too much of a flight risk due to her wealth and global connections, has put her family's changing fortunes back in the spotlight.

Once the heirs apparent to their father's media empire, Kevin and Ian inherited an appetite for business but have kept a low profile for 28 years, since Kevin became Britain's biggest personal bankrupt in 1992 with debts of £400m.

The pair, who did not want to discuss their careers this weekend, were caught in the limelight in their early thirties when it emerged after their father Robert Maxwell's death that he had looted more than £400m from the Mirror Group pension fund to prop up his failing empire. As the children most closely associated with the family business, the brothers were prosecuted for the scandal in 1995. Both were cleared of fraud following a 131-day Old Bailey trial, although a Whitehall report later found that Kevin bore a "heavy responsibility" for what happened.

In a rare interview two years ago, they acknowledged that it was a lot to tackle aged 32 and 35.

"You would be going to watch a rugby match at Twickenham and you would have people literally spit and shout at you," Kevin said. In an earlier interview, with Tatler in 2000, he recalled standing in a ski resort in France when an Englishman shouted, "What the hell are you doing on this mountain? You should be in a dungeon".

Since the Mirror pensions scandal they have not sought public attention for their business interests, largely avoiding the press except to promote the think tank they launched in 2018, called Combating Jihadist Terrorism and Extremism (CoJiT). Its website only names Ian as a director.

Fiona Hanson/PA Images/Getty Images Kevin Maxwell arrives at Chichester Rents court on 16 October 1995.

Kevin, the younger of the two who once controlled 350 companies while working for his father, including the Mirror and the New York Daily News, is now back in business for the first time in almost a decade.

The 61-year-old was banned from running a company for eight years after the Insolvency Service concluded in 2011 that he and two others diverted more than £2m out of Manchester-based construction company Syncro shortly before it went bust. The ban expired this year and according to regulatory filings he is now a director at Avenue Partners Developments, a London real estate firm set up by lawyer and long-time associate Malcolm Grumbridge.

But Grumbridge too has faced accusations of misconduct. He agreed to pay a £2,000 penalty and leave the legal industry for good last week after the Solicitors Regulation Authority alleged a string of breaches and "reckless" conduct.

The SRA said there were several files which contained no evidence that he considered conflict of interest between clients and his own interests, in one example stating that he "acted for two brothers simultaneously, with one file and one client ledger, and in another he represented a company of which he was a co-director". It did not identify who the brothers were.

The lawyer, who also works as a legal adviser for an upmarket health club in West London, did not comment when asked about his position at Avenue Partners.

After an eight-year hiatus, Kevin will be keen not to repeat any previous mistakes or relive the years of financial pressure.

In 2005, ten years after he was discharged as the UK's biggest bankrupt, he was saddled with debts of £33m but avoided a second personal insolvency by reaching a deal with creditors. The younger Maxwell, whose former mansion in Oxfordshire has been used in crime drama Midsomer Murders, said at the time that he was "not proud of it" but insisted he owed money to companies, not individuals.

Ian, who was the first of the two to join his father's business, has kept an even lower profile over the past three decades. His biography on the CoJiT website states that since the collapse of the family business he has "worked in a variety of industries as an entrepreneurial investor and operator including publishing, telecoms and commercial real estate, where he is currently active in the purpose built student accommodation sector in the UK and in Europe".

In an interview with the Sunday Times two years ago, his first interview with a journalist since 1991, the 64-year-old discussed how he was sacked for the first time by his father at the age of 24 when he missed a flight to meet him.

"He said, 'You're fired. You're fired as of this minute. I can't trust you with a burnt box of matches," he recalled, noting that he was re-employed months later at half the salary.

"The embrace [as a 'top child'] was suffocating and so loving and everything came your way, but then if you were far away in disgrace or you'd blotted your copybook, no matter what you had done, you were cast out."