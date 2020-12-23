Covid-19: France allows partial reopening of border after hundreds of trucks stranded in England

After hundreds of truck drivers were left stranded in Britain for almost two days, France has agreed to partially open the borders to England.

The deal was struck on Tuesday night (local time) after England has found itself increasingly isolated and its trade bottled up, cut off by neighbours afraid of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating in the country.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Trucks waiting to get out of Britain are backed up for miles.

Starting Wednesday, EU citizens and Britons coming via ferry, train and tunnel will be able to travel to France, and only if they provide a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours.

It comes after more than 1500 trucks snaked along a major highway in southeast England near the country's vital English Channel ports or crowded into an unused airport of an ordeal that began when dozens of nations banned flights from the UK and France barred entry to its trucks for an initial 48 hours through Tuesday night.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: UK scrambles to dampen fallout from virus mutation

* Cut off: Gridlock, people stranded as travel bans to Britain over new coronavirus strain hit

* Coronavirus: Europe scrambles to avoid a second Covid-19 wave, as infections rise



Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Security officers guard the entrance to the ferry check-in as the Port of Dover remains closed, in Dover, the main ferry link between southern England and France.

The precautions were prompted by a new variant of the virus that is believed to be more contagious, though experts say it does not appear to be more deadly or vaccine-resistant.

On an island nation that relies heavily on its commercial links to the continent, the travel restrictions have stoked fears of food shortages over Christmas time.

Britain is already facing deep uncertainty over its final exit from the European Union in less than two weeks. The country has yet to work out a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

For the drivers, it has been a grim couple of days, with some complaining about the lack of toilet facilities and food.

“My family is waiting for me, my children, my daughter, my son, my wife," said Greg Mazurek of Poland. "It was supposed to be a very quick trip, three to four days max. I spent in the UK 10 minutes in the gas station and 20 minutes unloading, and now I need to wait two days here in the port in Dover.”

Drivers held out hope the ordeal might end within hours. The prospects seemed to improve Tuesday when the EU's executive arm recommended a lifting of the bans.

The European Commission said people returning to their home countries should be able to do so provided they test negative test for the virus or quarantine. It said that “cargo flows need to continue uninterrupted”.

Kay Nietfeld/AP Multiple European nations are battling major coronavirus outbreaks.

Discussions continued between Britain and France, with any solution likely to centre on the testing of drivers for the virus.

Given that around 10,000 trucks pass through Dover every day, accounting for about 20 per cent of the country’s trade in goods, retailers are getting increasingly concerned.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, warned of potential shortages of fresh vegetables and fruit after Christmas if the borders are not “running pretty much freely” by Wednesday.

The problem, he explained, is that the empty trucks sitting in England can't reach the continent to pick up deliveries for Britain.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Dozens of countries have put travel restrictions on the UK.

“They need to get back to places like Spain to pick up the next consignment of raspberries and strawberries, and they need to get back within the next day or so, otherwise we will see disruption," he said.

The virus is blamed for 1.7 million deaths worldwide, including about 68,000 in Britain, the second-highest death toll in Europe, behind Italy’s 69,000.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict lockdown measures in London and neighbouring areas amid mounting concerns over the new strain, which early indications show might be 70 per cent more transmissible.

Johnson scrapped a planned relaxation of rules over Christmastime for millions of people and banned indoor mixing of households. Only essential travel will be permitted.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Tougher new Covid-19 restrictions have come into effect in London and parts of England.

Amid questions about whether the vaccines being rolled out now will work against the new strain, Ugur Sahin, chief executive of BioNTech – the German pharmaceutical company behind the Pfizer-BioNTech shot – said he is confident it will be effective, but further studies are needed to be sure.

In Switzerland, meanwhile, authorities are trying to track an estimated 10,000 people who have arrived by plane from Britain since December 14, and has ordered them to quarantine for 10 days. Switzerland was one of the 40-odd countries to ban flights from Britain over the new strain.

The quarantine order is likely to affect thousands of Britons who may have already headed to Swiss ski resorts. Unlike many of its neighbours, Switzerland has left most of its slopes open, attracting enthusiasts from around Europe.