Covid-19: Another coronavirus variant detected in UK, as travel resumes across the English Channel

British officials have detected another coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom, health secretary Matt Hancock announced Wednesday (local time), with both cases confirmed in individuals who were in contact with recent arrivals from South Africa.

Britain is placing new restrictions on visitors from South Africa and calling on anyone who has recently been in the country or in contact with a recent arrival to self-isolate immediately, Hancock said at a news conference, describing the measures as temporary while officials seek to better understand the variant.

"This virus is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the new variant that's been discovered in the UK," he said.

South African officials announced last week that their scientists had detected a new variant that appeared to be fuelling a rapid rise in infections there. The detection of a South African variant in the United Kingdom comes as Britain is already grappling with a worsening outbreak linked to a different variant detected in England.

That new variant, Hancock announced on Sunday, could be even more contagious and was "out of control" in the country, prompting swift travel bans on UK travellers across much of Europe and dozens of other countries.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: France allows partial reopening of border after hundreds of trucks stranded in England

* How Covid-19 and Brexit combined to isolate Britain

* Covid-19: UK scrambles to dampen fallout from virus mutation



Ferry passengers began to trickle back into France from Britain on Wednesday, the first to enter since the new restrictions on travellers from Britain. But a massive backlog of freight trucks remained.

The arrivals followed a late-night agreement between Britain and France to allow some passengers and all freight back in to France, provided that drivers carried negative coronavirus test results.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Britain's Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced the new variant had been detected in the UK.

It will take days, however, to move the thousands of freight trucks stranded on the British side of the English Channel as the drivers are all tested.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted Wednesday that mass testing has begun and that the "priority is to get lorries moving." She urged people to avoid travelling to Kent due to major congestion, saying that an increase in travellers now "will slow things down."

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick estimated that at least 4000 trucks were parked around the Kent region and said the military would manage testing sites, including one at Manston airport where many of the trucks are located.

"It's a significant number to work through. . . . I think it will take a few days," he said to Sky News.

Steve Parsons The news comes at a bad time for Britain, which is facing enormous backlogs at the ports.

TV footage showed angry drivers scuffling with police and honking their horns in protest after being stranded for days, often far from even the most basic hygienic facilities. Many now face the prospect of missing Christmas with their families.

In interviews with local television, truckers picketing the port town of Dover said there was no movement, no apparent testing and no facilities provided for them.

"What we've got this morning is very, very angry truckers in Dover," Rod McKenzie of the Road Haulage Association told the BBC. "They're tired, frustrated, desperately want to get home for Christmas."

Kent Police tweeted Wednesday that they have responded to "disturbances in Dover and Manston this morning involving individuals hoping to cross the Channel" and made one arrest.

In his morning television appearances, Jenrick also said there were no shortages of food at supermarkets and urged everyone to avoid panic-buying. Many locations have reported empty supermarket shelves.

Frank Augstein/AP Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade.

Britain's main supermarket chains, Tesco and Sainsbury's, however, warned on Monday that some fresh food could run out if freight did not start moving soon. Late Tuesday, Tesco announced the rationing of certain products in an email to customers, including toilet paper, rice, soap and eggs, to ensure there would be enough for everyone.

Britain's newspapers, meanwhile, were dominated with images of thousands of trucks lined up in Manston, amid reports that more of the country could go into harsher lockdowns as soon as Saturday to stop the spread of the virus. While Jenrick would not comment on any plans, he did tell the BBC that the new variant was spreading and a "game-changer”. France was unique in banning freight across one of Europe's busiest travel corridors, a step that Jenrick on Wednesday singled out as "relatively unusual”.

British officials tightened restrictions in some regions, closing all nonessential businesses such as shops, restaurants, gyms and salons.

Amid the sudden enforced isolation from the rest of the world - which comes as Britain is attempting to negotiate the terms of its future relations with the European Union - much of the country is experiencing a harsh new lockdown coinciding with Christmas and the banning of most gatherings.

As many European countries rushed to impose new rules on travellers from Britain, the European Commission on Tuesday urged member states to coordinate their response and lift bans on flights, trains and freight, citing "the need to ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions”.

Some countries chose to move forward with bans anyway. Germany and Ireland extended their bans, and Hungary has barred passengers flights from Britain until February. On Wednesday, Singapore and the Philippines announced they, too, would ban flights from Britain.

Belgium, meanwhile, said essential travellers from Britain would be allowed to enter between December 23 and January 1. Starting December 25, however, all nonresidents will be required to present evidence of a negative PCR swab conducted within 48 hours of their arrival in Belgium.

The Netherlands also eased its ban, requiring a negative PCR test for passengers arriving from Britain or South Africa, where a similar variant has been detected.