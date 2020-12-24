Brexit: Time running out on trade deal, but negotiations in 'a final phase'

European Union and British negotiators closed in on a trade deal Thursday (NZ time), raising hopes a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day could be averted, officials said.

After resolving a few remaining fair-competition issues, negotiators dealt last with EU fishing rights in UK waters as they worked to secure a deal for a post-Brexit relationship after nine months of talks.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP A view of the Christmas tree outside 10 Downing Street in London as people wait for news on Brexit trade talks.

Sources on both sides said the negotiations were in a final phase, with one EU official saying: “I expect to see some white smoke tonight." The official asked not to be identified because the talks were still ongoing. The British government said an agreement might come as soon as Wednesday night, but it was not guaranteed.

Customs checks and some other barriers will be imposed under whatever circumstances on January 1, but a trade deal would avert the imposition of tariffs and duties that could cost both sides billions in trade and hundreds of thousands of jobs. Britain withdrew from the EU on January 31, and an economic transition period expires on December 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always insisted the UK would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached and the UK had to trade with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms.

But his government has acknowledged that a chaotic exit is likely to bring gridlock at Britain’s ports, temporary shortages of some goods and price increases for staple foods. Tariffs will be applied to many UK exports, including 10 per cent on cars and more than 40 per cent on lamb, battering the UK economy as it struggles to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Mayo/AP A member of the British delegation loads a soup cauldron into a van outside the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels.

Rumors of a pre-Christmas trade deal surfaced in recent days based on progress on the outstanding issues beyond fishing. However, some EU nations insisted that upon close scrutiny, Britain's latest proposals on quotas for EU vessels in UK waters were far less conciliatory than first met the eye.

On Thursday the brokering on quotas and transition times for EU vessels to continue fishing in UK waters were in full swing, with progress reported from several sides.

In London, UK Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said, “We will need to get those final issues resolved, and there’s some way further to go on that.” He said he nonetheless felt optimistic.

The EU has long feared that Britain would undercut the bloc's social, environmental and state aid rules to be able to gain an unfair edge with its exports to the EU.

Britain has said that having to meet EU rules would undercut its sovereignty. On those issues, a compromise had been reached, a diplomat from an EU country said.

Virginia Mayo/AP Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives at the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels.

If both sides fail to meet the January 1 deadline, it’s unclear under what conditions trade would take place before a deal would eventually be approved.

Over the past few days, Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have been drawn more and more into the talks and have been in contact by phone seeking to unblock negotiations.

Virginia Mayo/AP A young child plays inside of a giant Christmas ornament outside EU headquarters in Brussels. Talks continued Thursday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day.

Businesses on both sides are clamouring for a deal that would save tens of billions in costs. A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on Britain’s borders with the EU at the start of 2021, when new tariffs by both sides would add to other impediments to trade.

The border is already reeling from new restrictions placed on travellers from Britain into France and other EU countries due to a new coronavirus variant sweeping through London and southern England.

One UK minister said Thursday that some 4,000 trucks were stuck in traffic jams near Dover, waiting for their drivers to get virus tests so they can enter the Eurotunnel to France.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Trucks parked on the roadside whilst the port remains closed, in Dover, southern England.

While both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, most economists think Britain would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it’s relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than the other way around.