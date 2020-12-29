Britain records its highest daily increase in Covid-19 infections with over 41,000 positive tests

A record 41,385 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus is being reported in the UK, with public health officials warning the "very high level of infection is of growing concern".

Vaccines will have to be delivered at a rate of two million jabs a week, double the current target, to avoid a devastating third wave of the virus, UK ministers have been warned.

The projection comes from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in a paper shared with Sage, the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

It comes as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been hailed a "game-changer", is expected to be approved imminently by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The vaccine offers the hope of a rapid expansion of the roll-out as it does not need special storage. The Government has ordered 100 million doses.

About 200,000 people are being vaccinated a week, although government sources said a volunteer army would be delivering at least a million jabs a week by the middle of January.

However, the London School's modelling argues this is not enough to avoid a third wave of coronavirus more deadly than the first.

It said: "The most stringent intervention scenario with Tier 4 England-wide and schools closed during January and 2 million individuals vaccinated per week, is the only scenario we considered which reduces peak ICU burden below levels seen during the first wave".

The roll-out of the Oxford jab is a core element of the Government's exit strategy from tough lockdown measures. More areas of the country were set to be moved into Tier 4 this week, with up to two thirds of England likely to enter the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

Whitehall sources suggested that millions more would fall under the harshest rules when area banding was reviewed tomorrow, with "sizeable chunks" of the Midlands and the North expected to enter the highest tier.

The UK Government has not ruled out tougher Tier 5 restrictions, which could close schools and universities, or a fresh national lockdown in January. However, a Whitehall source said that in the "immediate future" an expansion of Tier 4 was more likely.

Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a member of Sage, said such a ruling would be a "game changer", although he cautioned that rolling out the vaccine would likely "take us right into the summer".

He told BBC Breakfast: "To get the wider community herd immunity from vaccination rather than through natural infection will take probably 70 to 80 per cent of the population to be vaccinated, and that, I'm afraid, is going to take us right into the summer, I expect."

Peter Summers/Getty Images Vaccines will have to be delivered at a rate of two million jabs a week to avoid a devastating third wave of the virus, UK ministers have been warned.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of Sage, told Radio 4's Today programme he did not believe the one million weekly vaccination target would be sufficient to combat the spread of the virus.

"If we do manage to hit the target of one million a week, frankly, I don't think that is enough," he told the BBC. "We are going to have to speed that up if we want to get the country covered." A government source insisted there were detailed plans for the roll-out of the vaccine and said they expected "hundreds more sites [to provide jabs] through the primary care network". The source added that they expected a sharp increase in vaccinations once the Astra Zeneca product became available.

Senior Tory MPs told The Daily Telegraph that discussion about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on an MPs' health WhatsApp group said "approval is expected this week".

A government spokesman said: "The UK was the first country in the world to start a vaccination programme using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and because of our swift and decisive action there has been a regular and steady supply of vaccine doses arriving into the UK since early December.

"Our brilliant NHS has now vaccinated more than 600,000 people against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks and months the rate of vaccination will increase as millions more doses become available and the programme continues to expand."