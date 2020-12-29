George Blake's death shows how little we respect Western values

OPINION: A profoundly evil man died on Boxing Day, though one would hardly have known it from the entirely judgement-free tone of his obituaries. George Blake started spying for Joseph Stalin's Soviet Union in 1953, and by the time of his arrest in 1960 he had copied no fewer than 4720 pages of secret intelligence for the Russians, and betrayed the identities of over 350 MI6 agents to the KGB. For seven years Blake systematically destroyed the network of agents who were working to bring democracy to Eastern Europe and an unknown number - thought to be around 10 - paid with their lives, sometimes after torture.

If Blake had worked for Stalin's totalitarian twin Adolf Hitler, his activities would rightly have been greeted with a barrage of contumely on his death, but instead there was hardly a single word of criticism. "Blake was an idealist disillusioned with British Intelligence", stated The Guardian, "who sought in his naive fashion a Communist revolution".

Yet in fact there was nothing naive in Blake's cold-blooded betrayal of his country over a period of several years to the vicious Soviet regime. The moral equivalence that so much of today's media draws between MI6 and the CIA on one hand, and the Russian (and now also the Chinese) intelligence services on the other, tells us much more about our tragic ambivalence towards Western values than it does about those agencies. Part of that is down to the work of someone else who has died recently, John Le Carré, whose novels all too often - especially in The Russia House and his later works - portray Western espionage agencies as precisely (im)morally equivalent to the KGB and its successor agency, the FSB.

Boris Yurchenko/AP George Blake, a British intelligence official who betrayed closely guarded secrets to the Soviets and was among the most damaging traitors of the Cold War, died aged 98.

For all that Le Carré was a superb writer, and by all accounts a charming man, his books stank of moral equivalism, concentrating entirely on the process of espionage and almost never on the fact that for decades the democratic West was involved in an existential struggle against a truly despotic ideology that was trying to "bury" it, as the Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev helpfully put it.

When President Obama's deputy national security advisor, Ben Rhodes, said that Carré was "constantly engaged with moral questions from the individual experience to the canvas of geopolitics" it showed how far this refusal to promote Western values has gone. When Obama refused to lift a finger for the Iranian dissidents during their Green Revolution in 2016 or even to declare - as Kennedy, Reagan and almost every other American president undoubtedly would have - his support for their aspirations of liberty, the totalitarians took note that the United States no longer believed in its own central founding principle.

Yet it is simply not the case that the vital work done by the intelligence service of the democratic West is on a moral par with the undermining of democracy daily undertaken by the agencies of the totalitarian powers. Countries that enjoy representative institutions, the rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom of speech, freedom of association and of the press are indeed morally superior to those countries that hate and fear such things, and try remorselessly to undermine them. People like George Blake, who dedicated their lives to trying to replace democracy with Communist tyranny, thus ought to be identified when they die with the crimes against humanity that they perpetrated, instead of being presented as the moral equivalent of our own espionage agents in the West.

Blake's obituarists wrote of the intelligence "game", yet it was not a game in the First Cold War, any more than it is in the Second Cold War that we are presently fighting against Russia and China. When asked how many agents he had betrayed to the Soviets, Blake answered he had "never added them up. These people were not innocent, they were agents working willingly and knowingly against their own governments". Yet just because Blake was unable to tell the difference between the heroic Russian double agents - the Oleg Gordievskys and Sergei Skripals who put democracy before their allegiance to a failed state - and despicable traitors like Kim Philby, Donald Maclean and himself, that does not mean that our media should fall into the same trap.

Blake's autobiography was entitled No Other Choice, but of course he always had another choice - that of doing the honourable thing. Nor is it the case that, as The Guardian put it, Philby and the Cambridge Five "were in essence anti-fascists and saw the Soviet Union as the best means of defeating the Nazis". Were that true, then in August 1939, when the Soviet Union signed the Nazi-Soviet Pact and started helping Nazi Germany materially, Philby and the others would have stopped spying for Hitler's ally, the USSR. They did not, because they were dyed-in-the-wool Marxist-Leninists who loathed their own countries.

"I think is it never wrong to give your life to a noble idea", Blake said of himself after the fall of the Berlin Wall, "even if it doesn't succeed". That is of course true, though by the time he started working for Stalin, he knew perfectly well that Marxism-Leninism was not a noble idea, but a profoundly flawed one that was antithetical to human nature and human decency. The Great Terror, show trials, Katyn Massacre, Siberian concentration camps and extinguishing of Russian liberty were all known to Blake before he started doing Stalin's murderous work; he was no naive "idealist". By the time he died, he knew that communism had killed a hundred million people, yet still he supported it.

In 2006, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ordained that British taxpayers' money should be paid to Blake because Britain had breached his human rights over the royalties from his autobiography, even though he was a convicted traitor and a fugitive from British justice. Today, even a man whom Vladimir Putin honoured with the Order of Friendship on his 85th birthday, praising his "enormous contribution to strategic parity", is treated with some kind of awed respect on his death. If we had a robustly self-confident country that was proud of its own superior values, we would not react so pathetically to the death of this evil traitor.