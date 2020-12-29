Covid-19: How the coronavirus transformed healthcare for the better

ANALYSIS: Historians looking back at 2020 may well write it off as a medical catastrophe - a year of infamy to rank along 1918's Spanish flu; a modern plague to rival that of 1665. "Great fears of the Sickenesse here in the City," Samuel Pepys wrote in April that year. "God preserve us."

But alongside Covid-19's dreadful toll, there have been extraordinary medical breakthroughs. What was thought impossible has been proven possible; the merely difficult has become routine; cumbersome old ways of treating patients have been swept aside. Healthcare has been stood on its head. A host of benefits have undoubtedly emerged.

Here are five areas of positivity.

1. Vaccines

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

We all know by now that the gloomsters were wrong. Mumps was previously the fastest effort ever, from virus to vaccine in four years. This time around, it took just months. But while the speed of discovery and the 90 per cent-plus demonstrations of efficacy will play a key role in ending this pandemic, the development of a whole new way of making vaccines could also prevent future outbreaks.

At the Future Vaccine Manufacturing Hub, Imperial College London, Zoltan Kis says RNA vaccines will "make humanity safer". They work not in the traditional method of injecting people with an inactive version of the virus, but by introducing genetic code that teaches the body to build its own, harmless version of it - in Covid's case, the infamous spike protein. That preps the immune system against future infection. Kis describes the process as "teaching the body a new skill".

The beauty of it is twofold. First, code from any emerging virus can quickly and easily be dropped into the process. "In future, we're looking at days to produce a vaccine candidate. Maximum two weeks," says Kis. The second is that, because the genetic code is the only thing that changes in the vaccine recipe, the manufacturing process remains the same for all vaccines. Bespoke manufacturing is hugely costly and slows the roll-out. "It's transformative," says Kis.

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for Covid-19 on March 16, 2020.

2. Clinical trials

Conducting clinical trials is hugely expensive and, with limits on freedom of movement, it has been hard to conduct trials at all. Yet, as Simon Erridge, at Imperial's department of surgery and cancer, notes, many research efforts are funded by time-limited grants - so the pressure was on to find new ways of working.

Earlier this summer, Erridge wrote in the British Medical Journal that up to "85 per cent of research funding is wasted". Major culprits were "trial design and methodology limitations, in addition to poor recruitment and retention".

"But Covid has shifted things," he says. Trials became virtual. "The cost benefits are enormous," says Erridge. "Plus, you can recruit [patients] over a huge geographic base, and can get results from labs all over the country. It's more convenient, so you can reduce dropouts. You get the data you need."

Virtual trials were gathering popularity before 2020, but there was a reluctance to invest in the technology needed to run them. There is no doubt, says Erridge, that 2020 has proved "an inflection point".

3. Prevention, not cure

There is a great global transition under way - from reactive medicine (treat someone when they're ill) to proactive (monitor constantly and predict illness and disease to step in before it happens). Yet making that change in big institutions like the UK’s NHS has been easier said than done ... until now.

The NHS has run pilot projects using start-ups like Huma to deploy wearable tech to create "virtual wards'', where patients have all the monitoring they would do at hospital - except at home. During Covid, that has had benefits, such as keeping vulnerable patients out of hospital.

There should be long-term impacts, too. "Technically, if we have continuous diagnostic techniques, we shouldn't have anyone dying from a heart attack," says Dan Vahdat, Huma's CEO.

For GPs, the transformation has been more dramatic still. "There were masses of changes that took place within days," says Dr Will Fenton, whose practice is responsible for 12,700 patients. "It was a very steep learning curve."

Everything that had been paper-based and in person - from sick notes to prescriptions to death certificates - was done electronically. "There was total triage", with patients filling in "e-consult forms" online, and face-to-face falling from 70 per cent to 23 per cent of consultations.

"There was technology available before, but no great willingness to do it," says Fenton. "[After lockdown], all were rapidly implemented, with no resistance. All are likely to stay."

It is not always perfect - seeing skin lesions in detail by video is hard, for example. But remote real-time monitoring is now routine and can save lives.

Everything that had been paper-based and in person at GPs – from sick notes to prescriptions to death certificates – was done electronically.

4. Cancer

Short-term, Covid seems certain to have started the clock on a cancer timebomb, as patients with lumps stayed away from doctors' surgeries. Macmillan says it is possible around 50,000 cases of cancer are now sitting undiagnosed as a result, and that is before disruption to the treatment of existing cancer patients is considered.

But even here there may be some upsides. The NHS, for example, has accelerated its roll-out of SABR radiotherapy, which requires fewer doses than standard treatment.

"We are trying to reduce contact time," says Erridge. "For some oesophagus cancers, there's a switch to see how many patients can go for radiotherapy-only treatments."

It's all part of a tactic to keep vulnerable cancer patients at home, out of hospital and safe from exposure to the virus. Even chemotherapy is being delivered at home more than it was previously.

5. Global cooperation and pandemic preparedness

The big picture win. We have all long been told a pandemic was inevitable, but few governments or businesses took it to heart. Because of its experience with Sars in 2002, however, "Asia was prepared", says David Heymann, at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. "As a result, they sustained a response without locking down."

Now the West is learning, too. "It's been a wake-up call for governments," says Heymann, who headed the global response to Sars at the WHO. Covid's ruthless exposure of the risk of "comorbidities", such as obesity, may push a general drive to improve health. Meanwhile, many of medicine's usual rivalries and secrecies have been swept away to facilitate research and treatments.

Doctors have shared emergency insights into drugs that seemed to work in extremis; an alliance has seen dozens of competitors, from Novartis to Gilead, work together on antiviral treatments; research papers have been reviewed and made available at record speed; and governments have, in many cases, put geopolitics aside to provide updates. "It's been extremely open sharing," says Heymann.

Will these advances survive Covid's demise? Probably. But first we must ensure the disease does indeed disappear.