Covid-19: One in three Covid patients in UK readmitted within five months

Nearly a third of all patients discharged from hospital after surviving coronavirus were readmitted within five months and more than one in 10 died, according to fresh research in Britain exploring the deadly legacy of "long Covid".

The new insight was released amid signs Britain's latest national lockdown may have caused the second wave to peak.

Confirmed cases have been falling slowly for the past week and the number of people being hospitalised is flatlining in some areas. However, deaths continue to rise sharply at a rate which could tip the United Kingdom's official toll above 100,000 by early next month.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday (local time) said more than 37,000 people were being treated in UK hospitals for Covid-19 - the highest number seen during the pandemic. One person is admitted every 30 seconds as a much more transmissible strain of the disease spreads across the UK.

But research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics released on Monday suggests the health system will remain under pressure for many months even after its current patients are discharged.

Of 47,780 Covid-19 patients discharged from British hospitals between January and September 2020, 29.4 per cent were re-admitted within five months and 12.3 per cent died.

They were readmitted at a rate 3.5 times higher than other hospital outpatients.

"With over three million people in the UK having tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of writing and many more who had the disease but never received a test, our findings suggest that the long-term burden of Covid-related morbidity on hospitals and broader healthcare systems is likely to be substantial," said lead author Kamlesh Khunti, a professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine at Leicester University.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital, in London. (File photo)

The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, found Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals were diagnosed with heart, liver and kidney complications at a far greater rate than others. Diabetes was also on the rise, he said.

Long Covid is a non-medical term used to describe the growing body of evidence that a severe infection can cause damage to the body long after a person recovers from their initial encounter with the disease.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics found the coronavirus mortality rate in December was more than 2.5 times higher in the most deprived areas of England than in the least deprived.

The pandemic was the leading cause of death in December 2020 for the second consecutive month in England as well as Wales, where it accounted for 27.4 per cent of all deaths.

Hancock said the UK had vaccinated nearly 4.1 million people since December. Over half of those aged 80 and above have been given at least one of two doses.

"We are currently vaccinating more than double the rate per person per day than any other country in Europe," he said.