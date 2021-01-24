Covid-19: Returning UK travellers facing hotel quarantine to stop virus spread

British families returning from foreign holidays will have to pay to spend 10 days in an airport hotel under heavy guard in plans backed by the UK Home Office.

Senior Cabinet ministers are likely to approve a plan to force people returning from overseas to quarantine in a hotel to ensure that they cannot bring variants of Covid-19 back into the UK.

Paul Ellis/Pool/AP Downing Street sources confirmed that hotel quarantining was likely to form part of the “next steps” after Prime Minister Johnson made it clear more would have to be done on securing the borders.

The chief dispute at Cabinet level is whether the hotel quarantine rules apply to all visitors or just to those returning from coronavirus hotspots.

The plans will be thrashed out at a meeting of the Government's Covid operations committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, on Tuesday.

The plans will be thrashed out at a meeting of the Government's Covid operations committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, on Tuesday.

Matt Dunham/AP Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel, centre, Vin Diwakar, NHS England regional medical director for London, right, and Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, left, speak during a media briefing in Downing Street.

Priti Patel, the British Home Secretary, and Matt Hancock, the British Health Secretary, are understood to back tougher measures while Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak support a more targeted approach.

Patel is understood to be pushing for all returning travellers, including Britons, to spend 10 days in a designated hotel near an airport or port on returning. Talks are already under way with hotel chains including Holiday Inn owner IHG.

Taxpayers would cover the cost of security guards to ensure people did not attempt to leave the hotel or go home.

One Home Office source said: "You have to do it for everything or it makes it pointless." Another commented: "Officials are sounding out which chains would be interested. They are empty. It makes sense for a lot of them. It is working out what it looks like in practice - that is what is happening over the weekend."

The hope is that the current numbers of arrivals - around 10,000 a day - will slow to a trickle once the measures are adopted. The quarantine plan is favoured over Australian-style border closures which could leave Britons stranded and force the Government to fund an airlift operation to bring them home.

Longer term, the Home Office is looking at forcing new arrivals to download an app onto their mobile phones and ask them to send selfies of themselves at home. The "selfie" plan is based on a scheme which is run in Poland. Police and enforcement officers can check the person is still at home using location data in the selfie.

Matt Dunham/AP Empty streets of London, during its third lockdown. (File photo)

One Home Office source said the idea was "interesting" but there was some nervousness given the failure of the NHS Test and Trace app last year.

Briefings for Tuesday's meeting warn that closing the border will require a "global repatriation process" for Britons stranded abroad similar to the NZ$142.5 million operation mounted by the Foreign Office in the first lockdown to rescue some 300,000 people.

A senior source said: "If we had to close the borders, repatriation would be on the cards which is logistically a nightmare. If you are stuck in Panama or wherever you have been for the last few months, you would probably have to charter planes or get the military involved to get them back and quarantine them all."

Patel last week ordered that everyone entering the UK should be checked by Border Force officers for negative Covid tests within 72 hours of departure and locator forms.

More than 230 people were fined $950 apiece last week for non-compliance, according to the Home Office.