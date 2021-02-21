Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal

A Moscow court on Saturday (local time) rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his prison sentence.

Earlier this month, Navalny was sentenced by a lower court to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany.

A judge at Moscow City Court ruled Saturday that a month-and-half that Navalny spent under house arrest in early 2015 will be deducted from his prison sentence. That slightly reduced his sentence to about 2 1/2 years in prison.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.

The ruling came even as the country faced a top European rights court’s order to immediately free the Kremlin’s most prominent foe.

READ MORE:

* Pro-Navalny 'flashlight' protests light up Russian cities

* Navalny urges Russians to overcome their fear, in a note he sent from jail

* Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed in Moscow despite protests across Russia



Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption crusader and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic, was arrested on January 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

His sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful. Navalny had asked the Moscow City Court to overturn the sentence and set him free.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Two trials against Navalny are being held, one considering an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and another announcing a verdict in the defamation case.

Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment have fuelled a huge wave of protests across Russia. Authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

Russia has rejected Western criticism of Navalny’s arrest and the crackdown on demonstrations as meddling in its internal affairs.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the ECHR ordered the Russian government to release Navalny, citing “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life”.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP A police van carrying the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, left, escorted by road police vehicles arrives at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of his trial in Moscow, Russia.

The Strasbourg-based court noted that Navalny has contested Russian authorities’ argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody following the nerve agent attack.

In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR’s rulings awarding compensations to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts, but it never faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free.

In a sign of its long-held annoyance with the Strasbourg court’s verdicts, Russia last year adopted a constitutional amendment declaring the priority of national legislation over international law. Russian authorities might now use that provision to reject the ECHR’s ruling.