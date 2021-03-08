French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

Olivier Dassault, a French politician and son of deceased aviation billionaire Serge Dassault, has died in a helicopter crash.

The fatal crash on Sunday (NZT Monday), was noted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter, calling it a "great loss" to the country.

"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country," Macron said.

The 69-year-old was the 12th richest person in France with a net worth of US$7.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His grandfather, Marcel Dassault, was a World War I aircraft-designer who founded an aviation empire.

Olivier worked within the family firm before becoming a politician for the conservative Les Republicains party in 2002.

The helicopter crashed near Deauville, on the northwestern coast of France, the AFP reported.