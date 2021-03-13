Policeman charged with kidnapping and murdering UK woman Sarah Everard

A British police officer has been charged in the kidnapping and killing of Sarah Everard, 33, whose disappearance and death has sent shock waves through the nation.

Late Friday (local time) Wayne Couzens, 48, who previously had posts at Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster, was charged with murdering Everard, a marketing executive. She was last seen at 9:30pm March 3, walking home from a friend's house in south London. Her disappearance sparked a national outcry in Britain over the harassment and abuse of women.

Metropolitan Police/Supplied A body found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, has been confirmed to be missing London woman Sarah Everard.

The Metropolitan Police said that the officer had joined the force in 2018 and that for the past year, his main job was patrolling diplomatic premises, mainly embassies.

Couzens was also accused of exposing himself in a restaurant in south London three days before Everard went missing.

READ MORE:

* Women in Britain demand change after police officer is questioned on suspicion of killing Sarah Everard

* UK police officer charged with murder in missing woman case

* Police officer arrested in connection with search for London woman missing for a week



Couzens was arrested on Tuesday and later taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury while alone in his cell, police said. He was then returned to a police station and was held for further questioning before he was charged.

"I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally, and I know my colleagues here at Scotland Yard and across the Met share as well," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, speaking on Friday outside Scotland Yard. He confirmed that a body found in the woods near Ashford, a town about 100 kilometres southeast of London, was that of Everard.

He added, "I also recognise the wider concerns that have been raised, quite rightly, about the safety of women in public spaces in London and also elsewhere in the country."

The case has struck a chord with women nationwide, with many demanding change. In the days after Everard's disappearance, women have taken to social media to share their own experiences and fears about their personal safety and walking alone.

Met Police/Supplied Sarah Everard, 33, disappeared on March 3.

Caitlin Moran, an author and journalist, tweeted: "Being a woman: my 'outside' day finishes at sundown. If I haven't taken the dog for a walk/jogged by then, I can't. In the winter, it often means the choice between exercise and work. Today, I had to stop work at 4 to exercise. My husband worked until 6, and is now off for a run."

Writing in the Guardian, columnist Gaby Hinsliff said: "When she went missing, any woman who has ever walked home alone at night felt that grim, instinctive sense of recognition. Footsteps on a dark street. Keys gripped between your fingers."

Many women have questioned why the onus should be on them, and suggested that men could appear less intimidating if they cross the road or back off if they are walking behind a woman late at night.

Nimco Ali, an adviser to the British government on violence against women and girls, told LBC Radio that men can change the way they act in public.

"I can't sit there and try to assess which guy is the good guy and which one is not - it's for you guys to change your behaviour and the way you act in public spaces," Ali said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the case.

Kirsty O'Connor Police found Everard’s body during a search for the missing woman earlier this week.

Everard's family, in a statement issued on Thursday, described her as "bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour."

Organisers of a planned, socially distanced vigil Saturday on London's Clapham Common said they were still hopeful it could go on despite police urging people to stay home. England is still under a national lockdown.

Harriet Harman, a Labour lawmaker whose constituency includes Brixton, the area where Everard lived, tweeted, "Cmon @metpoliceuk now agree a way for this vigil to happen safely.

"Many women want to show their concern. Including women met police officers!"