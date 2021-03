Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered by rainfall in southern Greece

Heavy recent rainfall in southern Greece uncovered a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia.

Greece’s Culture Ministry said Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.

STR/AP The bronze figurine is in remarkable condition given its age.

The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 B.C. to 700 B.C.

It is believed to have been a votive offering to Zeus made as part of a sacrifice, as the sediment cleaned from the statuette bore distinct burn marks, the Culture Ministry said.

STR/AP The small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground.

Thousands of votive offerings are believed to have been made at the altar of Zeus. Many have been found in a thick layer of ash and are exhibited at the archaeological museum in Olympia.