41-gun salute honouring Prince Philip reverberates across the Capital

NZDF held a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip on the hills above Wellington on Sunday.

New Zealand has followed the UK and other countries around the world by marking the death of Prince Philip with a 41-gun salute.

Philip, who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday at Windsor Castle, two months before his 100th birthday.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A cannon is fired as part of the 41-gun salute honouring Prince Philip

New Zealand's salute fired from the saluting battery at Point Jerningham in Wellington on Sunday, started at noon and lasted 40 minutes.

The sound from the gun salute could be heard all around the capital.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The guns were fired in a 41-gun salute to Prince Philip above Wellington on Sunday.

NZDF warrant officer class one Heath Southcombe said there would be 41 gun salutes. Twenty-one was the standard number for any monarch. The extra 20 symbolised the death of a monarch,

In a tweet, the Defence Force said Defence Minister Peeni Henare and Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short would be at the salute, in the suburb of Roseneath.

Military teams across the UK, and on ships at sea, have fired 41-gun salutes to mark the death of the prince.

On Saturday, military personnel honoured the former naval officer, and husband of the Queen, who they considered one of their own.

Kevin Stent/Stuff People on the bank at Point Jerningham as the Defence Force prepares for the gun salute.

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capitals of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom – as well as other cities around the UK and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar, fired the volleys at one-minute intervals beginning at midday, local time.

Ships including HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own salutes.

Kevin Stent/Stuff People on the bank at Point Jerningham wait in the sun for the 41-gun salute.

“The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole,” General Nick Carter, chief of the UK defence staff, said in a statement.

“A life well-lived. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty.”

Dominic Lipinski/AP Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London.

Members of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 countries headed by the monarch, were also invited to honour Philip. The Australian Defence Force began its salute at 5pm on Saturday (local time) outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Philip joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939, and once had a promising military career. In 1941, he was honoured for his service during the battle of Cape Matapan off the coast of Greece, when his control of searchlights aboard the HMS Valiant allowed the battleship to pinpoint enemy vessels in the dark.

Alastair Grant/AP Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London.

Philip rose to the rank of commander before he retired from active duty.

Two years after the war ended, Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey when she was 21, and he was 26. Philip’s naval career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and his wife became queen.

Javier Fergo/AP The Royal Gibraltar Regiment march before firing the Death Gun Salute.

At the Queen’s coronation in 1953, Philip swore to be his wife’s “liege man of life and limb” and settled into a life supporting the monarch. The couple had four children – Charles, the heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Before he retired from official duties in 2017, the prince carried out more than 22,000 solo public engagements and supported over 780 organisations, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for young people.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery place empty shells into boxes in advance of firing a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks.

Members of the public continued to honour Philip’s life of service on Saturday, leaving flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, despite appeals from authorities and the royal family to refrain from gathering because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think everyone would like to pay their respects,” Maureen Field, 67, said outside Windsor Castle.

“Because of the virus, a lot of people have to stay away. He didn’t want a big funeral. He wanted a very private time with his family to say their goodbyes. So, we’ve all got to respect that.”

Andrew Milligan/AP Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Edinburgh Castle.

Mike Williams, 50, travelled from his home in Surrey, southwest of London, to Buckingham Palace to honour the prince.

“He’s a massive loss to the country and to the world, I think, so we wanted to come and pay respects,” Williams said. “I don’t know what it achieves, but it just felt like the right thing to do.”